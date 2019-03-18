Coastline College Helps to Improve the Lives of Students Living with Acquired Brain Injury

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline's Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Program participated in the National Brain Injury Awareness Day on March 13, 2019, in order to raise awareness about Acquired Brain Injuries and the ABI Program.

The Acquired Brain Injury Program (ABI) is a unique one-year educational program designed to provide structured cognitive retraining for adults who have sustained a brain injury due to traumatic (such as a motor vehicle accident or fall) or non-traumatic (such as a non-age-related stroke, brain tumor or infection) injuries. The program is a part of Coastline Special Programs and during the past academic year, Special Programs provided services and programs to almost 1500 students.

Coastline College hosted a series of events at Coastline's three campus learning sites located in Newport Beach, Westminster, Garden Grove, and the administration office in Fountain Valley. Students educated other students, staff, faculty, administrators and members from the community of the incidence of brain injury and the needs of people with brain injuries and their families. Students and family members gathered to hear student panels discuss their "brain injury experience" as well as answer questions about the invaluable work of Coastline's ABI Program. In the evening, professionals from Hoag Hospital, family members, and individuals from the community who have a brain injury convened an additional panel on "brain injury experience." In total, students of the ABI Program educated more than over 200 individuals about the consequences of brain injury.

"Wednesday was an amazing day of education, insight, and inspiration. The students did a great job --their interaction with students, staff, faculty, college administrators, health care professionals, and members of the community not only increased awareness of brain injury, but also de-stigmatizing brain injury through outreach, empowered those who have survived brain injury," according to Celeste Ryan, Instructor & Coordinator for Special Programs and Services at Coastline College.

For more information about Coastline Community College's Acquired Brain Injury Program log onto: http://www.coastline.edu/students/students-with-disabilities/acquired-brain-injury or call (714) 241-6214.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Contact:

Dawn Willson

Marketing & Communications Director

Coastline Community College

dwillson1@coastline.edu

(o) 714-241-6186

SOURCE Coastline College

Related Links

http://www.coastline.edu

