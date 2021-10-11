Coastline College in Orange County Launches New Dolphin Mascot for 45th Anniversary

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline College is now the home of the Coastline Dolphins in celebration of its 45th anniversary. On Monday, October 11th, 2021, Coastline launches a new branding initiative for the college's 45th anniversary, a first-ever dolphin mascot design presenting a refreshed visual identity for the college.

The college first began exploring mascot redesign options back in March of 2019 during the rebranding process of their new logo, including collecting data on higher education symbols, as well as robust sentiment analysis gathered from campus surveys on what Coastline College meant to its students with focus groups determining the character and personality of the college. The student's voice was heard. They chose the dolphins. Developing a new brand for Coastline wasn't an easy task as it required combining the school's then 43 years of tradition with a desire to embrace change and innovation.

The new official mascot began being unofficially used in 2006, but since Coastline did not have any physical sports teams, a solid design of the school mascot was not really a top priority for the college. With the growth and development of esports at Coastline in 2020, the college marketing team embarked on updating and incorporating this dolphin mascot to represent the new esports program. As an embodiment of intelligence, fun and courage, and now for the 45th anniversary, Coastline College decided to make it official and launch Fin the dolphin, with a new look. The new mascot logo continues to feature the Coastline crest, which was essential in keeping to the rebrand accuracy of the 'C' in Coastline.

"Having a symbol that people can recognize is an emotional connection that students form with their school. This logo will embody the spirit, pride, and identity amongst all members of our Coastline family, bringing the community together in a unifying experience." said Dawn Willson, Director of Marketing and Communications, Coastline College.

Willson added, "We are so excited to introduce this official mascot to our students for the 2021/22 academic calendar year, in celebration of our 45th anniversary. This is sort of a graduation gift of sorts to the Class of 2022 in commemoration of the college's 45th anniversary.

"Providing our students with an engaging college experience begins with instilling a sense of school spirit and belonging, so we look forward to seeing the mascot at E-sporting events and student activities." Dr. Vince Rodriquez, President of Coastline College

The Coastline College website now features the new branding, and the Coastline Bookstore is carrying merchandise with the new brand and logo for sale online. Find out more about the Coastline College Dolphins at coastline.edu/dolphins.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the nation's signature recognition for America's community colleges. Coastline College guides diverse populations of students toward the attainment of associate degrees and certificates leading to career advancement, personal empowerment, and transfer.

CONTACT: Dawn Willson, [email protected], 714-241-6186

SOURCE Coastline College

