Coastline College Is Honored to Host the 2019 Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition (WRCCDC) will be hosted this year by Coastline College from Friday, March 1, 2019 through Sunday, March 3, 2019 and will be held at Double Tree Anaheim.

The Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition was created in 2004 by a group of educators, students, government and industry representatives who gathered to discuss the practicality and desirability of establishing regular cybersecurity exercises with a uniform structure for post-secondary level students. The CCDC has grown nationwide over the years and is now divided into ten area regions which hold qualifying round team competitions from each of the colleges and universities within each region.

Some of this year's Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition sponsors include Raytheon, Workday, Disney, Palo Alto Networks, Bank of American, and FireEye.

These events brings the best and the brightest students in cybersecurity together and have enabled institutions of higher education to evaluate their programs by providing a venue in which students are able to apply the theory and skills that have learned in their coursework, while at the same time fostering a spirit of teamwork in a controlled competitive environment. The competition tests these students' depth of understanding and operational competency in managing the challenges inherent in protecting today's corporate network infrastructure and business information systems.

Coastline College congratulates the 2019 Western Regional CCDC teams.

