Coastline College is ranked #4 of the Top 50 Best Value Community Colleges for 2018

Coastline College has been a leader in online education, far surpassing the top 10 on this list. The course offerings have nearly doubled between 2014 and 2017 to accommodate the growing demand, even earning the distinction of being the first college to offer a degree program designed specifically for mobile devices. Coastline offers over 70 degree and certificate programs fully online.

Community colleges are a key part of higher education by providing career and technical training, associates degrees, as well as transfers to four-year universities. Coastline college offers a wealth of transfer programs for students providing the opportunity to move on to a 4-year program. Coastline College's low tuition makes it one of the most affordable options in California and a fraction of the cost of public universities. Coastline College's tuition is $ 46 per credit year for in-state residents. These in-state students pay $2,200 less a year than the national average to go to school.

According to Loretta Adrian, the President of Coastline College, "Coastline's focus is to help every student succeed. The Coastline Promise Program is to ensure that recent high school graduates have the best chance of completing a college degree or career and technical education certificate, by offering financial and academic support in their first year of college."

Coastline College is one of the least-expensive schools for local students and the top-performing community college out of 114 California community colleges. In addition, Coastline graduates make one and three-quarters times their total education costs their first year working after graduating.

Coastline College was also named the #1 public community college in the nation in 2014, according to SmartAsset.com, a financial technology company, which researched over 700 public community colleges across the country, measuring low-cost education, good return on investment, and high success rate.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

