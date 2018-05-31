Coastline College, Making a Change in the World

These students learned to develop and create prosthetics using new 3D technology with a 3D printer. Jenessa reached out to find several recipients within the community for the prosthetics they created. Her father, Dr. Jose Reyes, who is a chiropractor, volunteered to be part of this project to help with the assignment and cover the costs of the material to construct the prosthetics.

Jenessa Reyes stated, "We learn to create prosthetic hands, arms or fingers for anybody basically, especially kids who were born without a limb, so we can donate them to kids in need." Coastline College and these students along with their professor, have demonstrated a brilliant opportunity to serve the community while fulfilling their academic studies.

Coastline College also helps its own students fulfill their academic studies who have suffered Traumatic Brain Injury. The ABI Program at Coastline is a unique curriculum designed to provide structured cognitive retraining for adults who have sustained a brain injury and to address these special needs.

Melissa Maroquin graduated this past week from the ABI Program at Coastline College and now has a bright future ahead of her. While she was in high school, Melissa had an emergency craniotomy to remove a noncancerous tumor from her right frontal temporal lobe. The surgery left her paralyzed on her left side, blind in the left half of her left eye, and moderately cognitively impaired. After the surgery and physical rehabilitation, Melissa returned to high school to finish and graduate with her class. She began studying at a local community college but had difficulty and was failing her courses. Her brain had suffered an injury which affected her not just physically, but cognitively in all aspects of daily living. Melissa needed to find somewhere to re-teach her how to learn and transferred to the ABI program at Coastline College which changed her life and her mindset moving forward.

She said, "The ABI Program changed my life in too many ways to describe." Through the help and guidance of the ABI program at Coastline College, Melissa had the opportunity to volunteer in a classroom as an instructional aide and after a lifetime of searching, she has found her calling, as she has now chosen to pursue this career choice.

Coastline College focuses on providing access and supporting student success. The college is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

