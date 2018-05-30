Coastline College Offers a Broad Selection of Online Courses this Summer

Coastline College still has many online classes available this summer. Registration is now open for a wide range of online summer courses which allow students the flexibility to continue down their academic path during the summer.

"Coastline College has a wide variety of courses that fulfill general education requirements for both Associate and Bachelor Degrees. That is why so many university students come back to Coastline during the summer," according to Dr. Vince Rodriguez Vice President of Instruction.

These online summer courses present a variety of subjects over the two eight-week sessions of June 11 through August 4, and June 27 through August 17. The courses are open to anyone, including new and continuing Coastline students, local small business owners, community members, and transfer students looking to fulfill general education requirements. Some courses offer zero cost digital textbooks so students are able to have textbooks provided to them at no cost.

Current Coastline students can register electronically via www.coastline.edu.

For more information on the courses available, fees, and registration, visit the Coastline College website www.coastline.edu or contact Kate Mueller at 714-241-6160 or at kmueller@coastline.edu

About Coastline College:

Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success. Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

