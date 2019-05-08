Coastline College Recognized Again As #2 of the Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges Nationwide for a 2nd Year

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Diverse Magazine: Issues in Higher Education, spotlights the Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges. For both 2018 and 2019, Coastline College has been recognized as #2 on this list in the nation, in addition to being the only community college in California. Diverse Magazine is a widely-read trade magazine for and about underrepresented minority groups in higher education and is considered the top diversity news resource for academics in higher education, public policy, and the work place.

Coastline College has always had a compelling commitment and promise to diversity. Coastline's Diversity, International & Intercultural Work Group is comprised of 14 members and was created to promote the development and implementation of practices which is to enhance the understanding and competence about the college's responsibilities as local and global citizens, while creating a supportive environment for students, faculty and staff.

Coastline College established an Intercultural Resource Center, which is a safe space for Coastline students to learn about themselves and their community through workshops, one on one mentorship sessions, and collaboration with their peers. This intercultural resource center collaborates with campus and community partners to develop intentional programming to bring awareness and diversity to students.

Diverse Magazine reviews community college institutions from across the country. The report examines the cultural and racial issues of those who work and study at these community colleges, the investment in the development of the faculty and staff who work to support the students in their success, as well as the commitment in meeting the needs of the community. Community colleges play a major role in helping students achieve success in higher education.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline is a recognized leader in the design, development, and use of innovative technology-based teaching and learning practices, processes, and systems for anytime-anywhere learning to achieve and sustain outstanding student success.

Contact:

Dawn Willson

Marketing & Communications Director

Coastline Community College

dwillson1@coastline.edu

(o) 714-241-6186

SOURCE Coastline College

Related Links

http://www.coastline.edu

