Coastline College Will Host the 2022 Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline College will host once again the Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition (WRCCDC). The competition will take place March 24 -26 and the award ceremony will be held on March 27. Last year the competition was held completely virtual due to the pandemic but this year it is back again live.

This annual event is the Western Regional part of the nation's largest college-level cyber defense competition, the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (NCCDC). The NCCDC is the first competition that specifically focuses on the operational aspect of managing and protecting an existing "commercial" network infrastructure. Not only do students get a chance to test their knowledge in an operational environment, but they also get a chance to network with industry professionals who are always on the lookout for these specially trained engineers.

The competition is divided into ten area regions which hold qualifying round team competitions from each of the colleges and universities within each region. This three-day regional championship event helps to train the next generation of cybersecurity experts by testing their skills in defending against cyber-attacks.

The top eight teams participating in this year's competition include Stanford University, Arizona State, Cal State University Northridge, Cal State University San Bernardino, UC Riverside, UC Irvine, Cal Poly Pomona, and Saddleback College. The Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition appreciate this year's sponsors which include:

This competition brings the best and the brightest students in cybersecurity by providing a unique venue in which students can apply the principals and skills they have learned in their coursework. The teams face challenges analogous to real-world situations together with simulated cyberattacks against "hypothetical commercial" business networks infrastructure. The competition tests these students' depth of understanding and operational competency in managing the challenges inherent in protecting today's corporate network infrastructure and business information systems.

Coastline College is proud to help coordinate this competition and congratulates the 2022 Western Regional CCDC teams. Coastline College has received numerous accolades over the years including the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline currently offers more than 250 online and other distance education courses.

