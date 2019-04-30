Coastline College's Biological Science and Allied Health Department to Host the 2019 Health Science Triathlon

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the fun and come watch over 60 students from Coastline College's Biological Sciences and Allied Health Department who are headed into the medical fields compete in the fourth Health Science Academic Triathlon in the topics of Anatomy and Physiology, Chemistry, and Microbiology. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams! These talented health care workers to-be will impress you with their ability to answer the tough science questions. The event will take place in Room 122, this Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 4 pm at Coastline's Garden Grove Campus, located at 12901 S. Euclid Street, Garden Grove, 92840.

The Biological Science and Allied Health department program prepares these students for entry into health professional programs or jobs in the medical field. Coursework provides many of the science prerequisites for training in health professions such as nursing, physician assistant, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, dental hygiene, radiology technology, dentist, and medical doctor.

"We do this event to recognize the importance of our student population and the Health Science Certificate, which awards our students, many who have undergraduate degrees, who have completed the Anatomy and Physiology, Microbiology and Chemistry courses at Coastline," said Deborah C. Henry, M.D. Professor, Anatomy and Physiology, Chair, Biological Sciences and Allied Health, Coastline College

For more information, please see website link at: www.coastline.edu/triathlon . Please email Dr. Deborah Henry; at dhenry@coastline.edu or phone: 714-546-7600.

