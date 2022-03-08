Coastline College's Dr. Marilyn Brock is the Recipient of the Hayward Award for Excellence in Education

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. , March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline College English professor and English and Humanities department co-chair Dr. Marilyn Brock was selected to receive the 2021-22 Hayward Award for Excellence in Education. The award is for recognition of outstanding community college faculty who have a track record of excellence both in teaching and in professional activities, and have demonstrated commitment to their students, profession, and college.

Dr. Marilyn Brock is co-chair of the English and Humanities Department. As Professor of English, she teaches a range of courses, including composition, critical reasoning. Dr. Brock's research focuses on Southeast Asian refugees, Diaspora, the Gothic, Postcolonialism, and Ethnic Studies in literature. She is the editor of Coastline's Nzuri Journal, the literary and arts journal for Umoja community, and is an Academic Senator and Faculty Accreditation Coordinator. She is a passionate educator and is strongly committed to the success of her students. She received her PhD in English and Comparative Literature from the University of Cincinnati, her EdD in Educational Leadership, Administration, and Policy from Pepperdine University, and a graduate certificate in Ethnic Studies from San Francisco State University.

"Marilyn teaches those who want to learn, regardless of where they started. She has a deep personal commitment in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to serve students, and we are immensely proud of her." Professor Lisa Lee, Ed.D., Academic Senate, Coastline College.

The Hayward Award is conferred upon four exceptional faculty members annually who have been nominated by peers from their college. Named for former California Community College Chancellor Gerald C. Hayward, the award honors outstanding community college faculty who have a track record of excellence both in teaching and in professional activities and have demonstrated commitment to their students, profession, and college. This is a Board of Governors award and is sponsored by the Foundation for California Community Colleges. The recipients are recognized by the Board each March and are recognized at dinner and an ASCCC award ceremony.

Dr. Marilyn Brock will be attending the Board meeting to receive the award. The award presentation will be held at the Board of Governors for California Community Colleges meeting on March 21, 2022. This meeting will be held in-person at the Chancellor's Office in Sacramento, California.

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline currently offers more than 250 online and other distance education courses.

