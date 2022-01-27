Coastline College's Online Programs Rated as Among Best in the Nation for 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline College has been ranked for being among the best in the nation for online programs in:

Supply Chain Management

Logistics, Emergency Management

Accounting

Communications

Human Services

Best Accredited and Online Certificated Programs and has ranked #2 in the nation.

and has ranked #2 in the nation. Coastline has been ranked #1 in Psychology in the nation by Intelligent.com . This ranking is not just among other community colleges, but also among other universities.

Intelligent.com is a trusted resource for online/on-campus program rankings and higher education planning. Their research identifies programs in the nation based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation and compared 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States.

While the Covid-19 global pandemic disrupted the U.S. education system and compelled schools and colleges transitioning to online learning, Coastline College, had already been providing for 45 years a high-quality flexible education to students with advanced distance learning options. Their experience in providing online education is unparalleled and has positioned them to be ready for the nation-wide changes that took place.

However, that's not all, Coastline has also been ranked the best in online programs by AcademicInfluence.com for:

Building Construction

Emergency Management

Economics

Communications

Marketing

Sociology

Psychology

Biology

Education

Human Resources & Services

Information Technology

Cybersecurity

AcademicInfluence.com is committed to providing the best academic rankings available on the web in an objective, non-biased ranking for higher education, and to promote better educational outcomes.

"Coastline has been one of the most innovative colleges that is deeply committed to academic excellence and student success. We are committed to guiding students through the successful completion of their educational goals while fostering a safe and welcoming environment that is equity-centered, where diversity is celebrated." -Vince Rodriguez, Ed.D., President, Coastline College.

Coastline College is one of the nation's most innovative institutions, offers 100% online and site-based AA degrees, military education, corporate training as well as professional training and certification programs that facilitate students to become career-ready for jobs in today's workforce. Whether you are an adult learner wanting to improve your future, a veteran ready to transition into the corporate world, or a recent high school graduate, Coastline is committed to academic excellence and student success.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities. Coastline currently offers more than 250 online and other distance education courses.

Media Contact: Dawn Willson, [email protected], 714-241-6186

SOURCE Coastline College