Coastline Partners, Inc. Launches its BEOND.TV Digital Media Platform on the ILO Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline Partners, Inc. issues its Initial License Offering for its BEOND.TV technology and media platform. The ILO is now live on ILO Exchange under the ticker BEONDTV.

The BEOND.TV platform and technology provides advanced consumer on-demand video streaming news and entertainment content. This global media production company is helmed by Emmy Award-winning talent spanning decades of media and technology projects. Among those projects is the creation of the FOX Television Network, "E!" Entertainment Television, and innovative programs for Current TV, Reelz Channel, and Fox Television Stations. On the digital side, the team was involved in early development of high definition video streaming for Disney, CBS, FOX Television, and Warner Bros.

BEOND.TV provides A.I. powered targeted video delivery to consumers who are discovered and identified by their search habits and social media interactions. BEOND.TV also serves up an easy lean back experience for viewers who want to be entertained by video streaming content or informed on important topics.

The BEOND.TV platform is also paired with a significant broadcast component which bolsters its online service. The broadcast industry has changed dramatically, but we are convinced it is not dead, but rather should be approached in new and innovative ways. Through global syndication, BEOND.TV content will bolster its digital side by driving millions of eyeballs to the platform. This strategy, combined with a robust presence on social media, will enhance the viewer experience and drive revenue to the bottom line.

BEOND.TV is also revolutionizing the way advertisers interact with viewers by uncluttering the screen with layover ads and eliminating annoying pre-roll commercials. Additionally, viewers will be able to engage with the ads in real-time to purchase advertised items. BEOND.TV is also developing customer loyalty programs that will include tokens, discounts and various rewards for viewing content.

The Initial License Offering (ILO) for BEONDTV is live on the ILO Exchange 150,000 units at $10.00 per unit will yield great value to license holders who, under the ILO structure, are required to promote BEONDTV to their contacts business and social They can perform this qualification direct on the platform at ILOCX and if buying with Crypto at www.ILOcrypto.com

Edward Fitzpatrick CEO of ILOCX said, "BEOND.TV is on the forefront of the media and entertainment revolution. With their world-class executive team and technology innovations, BEOND.TV is poised to be a powerful force in global media distribution. Imagine being on the ground floor of Netflix. This ILO could provide that kind of explosive growth. BEOND.TV will be the clear leader with an enormous and qualified track record, as well as big collaborations with the right media companies and advertisers to lead this space." He added, "ILOCX will be hosting a channel with BEOND.TV in truly collaborative effort which is heart and soul of our platform."

Carlos Amezcua, Co-Founder says, "The ILO will be a unique experience for viewers around the globe to join in the growth of our company and say with authority they had a hand in our success."

About ILOCX

ILOCX is the Initial License Offering Contract Exchange, a platform where innovative companies can list License Offerings. Buyers of these licenses agree to participate in the company's growth by promoting them on social media all the way to becoming an affiliate. ILOs are a truly Collaborative Capital partnership blending a Collaborative Marketing concept that reaches more people than is possible under any other method. Unique marketing campaigns are generated by 1000s of ILOers that by nature must reach more niche groups, as they themselves are niche. The ILO structure, created by ILOCX, completely bridges the gap between Capital and Company. There is no one else involved. ILOs are licensing contracts that permit the ILOer to promote the company's approved information to a wide audience for the purpose of perpetuating sales. This system drives sales revenue and then rewards it on both sides. ILOers get a percentage of the company's gross revenue, similar to a commission, for their promoting activity. This lasts for a 3-year term, after which the company elects to either roll the license again, buy it back, or convert it to equity in the case of a stock market listing.

