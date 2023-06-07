Coastline Restaurant Group and Chef Danio Somoza Reintroduces New Farm-to-Table Menus for Harvest Tide Seafood and Zoca Mexican Restaurant in Bethany Beach, DE

BETHANY BEACH, Del., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline Restaurant Group is one of the restaurant groups that have gone the extra mile to gain a competitive advantage without compromising the quality of its menu and services offered. Chef Danio Somoza recently introduced a new farm-to-table menu for Harvest Tide Seafood and Zoca Mexican Restaurant in Bethany Beach, DE. These restaurants reopened their doors in 2023 to focus on a diverse menu accommodating everyone's needs after catastrophic water damage that led the restaurants to close for over two months.

Harvest Tide Seafood offers a casual environment to enjoy seafood worth every penny. Chef Danio Somoza aims to provide every diner with an outstanding experience, and that's why he introduced a new menu featuring raw oyster bar, mussels, clams, seafood platters, and dry-aged steaks. The new menu features freshly sourced seafood, hand-selected USDA prime beef, and local produce. The restaurant uses excellent in-house recipes that bring out the natural taste of every ingredient used.

Harvest Tide Seafood specializes in seasonal craft cocktails and an impressive wine list. The signature drinks match the restaurant's concept and tie together its menu. Diners will always find something that goes well with their meal. The restaurant also features live music to give diners a wholesome experience. Otto Grundman and other popular artists are on stage every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 5-8pm. Visitors can listen and dance to the music as they enjoy their favorite dishes or drinks. Reservations are available on Resy.com.

Zoca Mexican Restaurant Coastline Restaurant Group introduced a new menu at the Zoca Mexican Restaurant to expand its operations. The family-friendly beach restaurant gives diners a new perspective on authentic Mexican cuisine. The menu features tapas and signature dishes such as hand-pressed corn tortillas, mole enchilada, Mexican paella, red snapper Frito, and spicy Mexican burgers. Zoca aims to be all-inclusive. This is through a special kids' menu featuring dishes and drinks that give little ones the best experience. The drink menu has the best-handcrafted margaritas and freshly squeezed juices. The menu also contains in-house daily specials and vegetarian options, all with an emphasis on being family-friendly. The most notable thing is that everyone can enjoy a thrilling dining experience at the restaurant for lunch or dinner.

Chef Danio Somoza and Donna Serafini take every day with a positive outlook and strive to give every diner the best experience. That's why they include handcrafted cocktails and beverages to tie up the dining experience. Reservations are not needed during summer months due to a first come, first serve policy.

Zoca Mexican Restaurant and Harvest Tide Seafood offer the ultimate convenience by allowing guests to order their meals online. Guests only need to submit their details through the online menu, and their orders are ready for pick up within the shortest time possible. They can also make inquiries through the website or social media platforms. Daily specials and upcoming events are available on Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, Coastline Restaurant Group offers the ideal destination for weddings and banquets. The company has in-house event planners and catering, led by Juli Mills. Juli can help guests plan every aspect of their wedding, corporate meeting, or celebration at the restaurant. This includes choosing the best location, decorations, and meal plans for a thrilling event. Furthermore, the group can also come through for guests who prefer to host offsite events. Patrons only need to contact the team in advance to have everything planned out.

