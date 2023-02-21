Coastline Restaurant Group to Open Coastline Oyster Company in Early March

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastline Oyster Company (COco) is the newest Restaurant Concept by Chef-owner Danio Somoza and Partner Donna Serafini. Coastline Oyster Company is a raw bar, seafood house, and sports bar with a fantastic menu, live music, and a fun bar. Our guests will enjoy the games on many TVs and game time specials.

Coastline Oyster Company will have a fresh selection of oysters and seafood menu items that will be sure to please! Chef-owner Danio Somoza created a fun and casual, though inspired, menu that will please every palette. Lunch and Dinner will be served daily from 11-9 pm. Happy hour is seven days a week from 5-8 pm. Live music will be every Wednesday from 5-8 pm with bands and DJs on weekends until 1 am, and bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys every weekend!

Coastline Oyster Company bar is stocked with craft cocktails featuring housemade infused spirits! Our guests will experience freshly squeezed crushes, espresso martinis, and a large selection of local beers on draft and cans.

Coastline Oyster Company is looking forward to meeting new friends and sharing amazing food, creative cocktails, and a team of employees that will have them return to Coastline Oyster Company for all of their sports needs!

You can learn more about Coastline Oyster Company by visiting the restaurant at 319 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003, or their website and Facebook page, and Instagram.

