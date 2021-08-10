Coastline Wireless Selects Clearspan to Deliver Ubiquitous Unified Communications for Enterprise, Education and Government Markets

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearspan today announced its partnership with Coastline Wireless, the fastest-growing internet service provider in New England. Coastline Wireless will leverage Clearspan's turnkey unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platform to deliver modern voice, video and collaboration solutions over its reliable network for business, education and government customers.

"Our business was founded on our ability to leverage innovative technologies to solve complex connectivity problems and deliver exceptional client experiences," explained Avery Thomas, chief executive officer, Coastline Wireless. "Clearspan's carrier-grade platform and subject matter expertise helps us deliver powerful communication solutions without sacrificing the ability to offer customized and integrated services to solve specific customer requirements. Given their track record, current offerings and soon-to-be-released platform enhancements, our decision to partner with Clearspan was an easy one."

Through the partnership, Coastline Wireless can now deliver Clearspan's open, standards-based UCaaS platform that powers a comprehensive suite of communication and collaboration technologies for its customers. Clearspan's OpEasy administration layer simplifies service delivery at scale and increases operational efficiencies that helps deliver superior end-user experiences. And new enhancements to the Clearspan platform scheduled in the coming months will initiate an entirely new cycle of service differentiation for service providers, a desperately needed industry development given the consolidation experienced in the UCaaS market over the past five years.

"Great end-user experiences require a combination of robust and reliable network connectivity with powerful UCaaS solutions," said Bill Crank, CEO of Clearspan. "We're excited to integrate our UCaaS platform with Coastline Wireless connectivity to bring modern communications and collaboration solutions to the market together. Both companies bring the innovative technologies and technical expertise required to solve even the most demanding of customer requirements."

About Clearspan

Clearspan powers ubiquitous unified communications solutions that help the world's largest organizations digitally transform the way they work. For over forty years, we've enabled service providers and large organizations with innovative solutions and operational efficiency at scale. Our standards-based architecture uniquely delivers the carrier grade reliability, scalability, and security required – without sacrificing the flexibility to seamlessly integrate both modern and legacy business applications and environments. Learn more at www.ClearspanCloud.com.

About Coastline Wireless

Coastline Wireless provides the leading edge of network and telephony services throughout New England. Customers of large organizations and other customers trust our services to support their connectivity needs. Throughout the years Coastline has delivered connectivity to inner city and last mile locations all across the coast of Maine. With our 24/7 customer support team and fully customized solutions, we provide a truly ubiquitous experience. Learn more at www.coastlinewireless.com

