Coated Abrasives Market size is set to grow by USD 4.04 billion from 2024-2028, growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coated abrasives market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.04 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period. Growing demand for psa-backed coated abrasives is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of China as a major consumer and producer. However, improper or inadequate storage causing technical issues poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Ammega Group BV, Arc Abrasives Inc., BARTON International, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., Fandeli International Corp., Gemtex Abrasives, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Co. Ltd., Johnson Abrasives Co. Inc., KLINGSPOR AG, Mirka Ltd., Murugappa Group, Napoleon Abrasives S.p.a., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM AG, and WEEM Abrasives.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Grain Type (Aluminum oxide, Ceramic, Silicon carbide, Alumina zirconia, and Others), Backing Material (Fiber, Paper, Cloth, Polyester, and Others), Application (Transportation, Machinery, Metal fabrication, Consumer goods, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ammega Group BV, Arc Abrasives Inc., BARTON International, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., Fandeli International Corp., Gemtex Abrasives, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Co. Ltd., Johnson Abrasives Co. Inc., KLINGSPOR AG, Mirka Ltd., Murugappa Group, Napoleon Abrasives S.p.a., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM AG, and WEEM Abrasives

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In 2023, China held a significant position in the global coated abrasives market, contributing over 20% of the total consumption. The economic and industrial growth in China, along with a high per capita income and increasing demand for consumer goods, particularly in the electronics industry, fueled the market's expansion. Moreover, the burgeoning automobile industry and population growth coupled with urbanization further boosted the market's growth trajectory during the forecast period.

The coated abrasives market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demands in various industries. These abrasives, which come in rolls and sheets, are used for cutting, grinding, and polishing applications. The use of oxide and aluminum oxide as coating materials is prevalent in this market. The trend towards producing finer grits and larger sizes is driving innovation. Ceramic and carbide abrasives are also gaining popularity due to their durability and high performance. Producers are focusing on improving productivity and reducing costs through automation and process optimization. The market is expected to continue growing due to the expanding manufacturing sector and the increasing demand for high-quality finishes.

Market Challenges

Coated abrasives are essential for maintaining their effectiveness over an extended period. Proper handling is crucial to prevent technical issues like weakened bonds, curling, brittleness, and breakages. Humidity and temperature changes can impact the adhesive and backing, leading to softening or excessive dryness, reducing flexibility, and distorting the product. Two types of cupping defects, concave and convex, can occur due to humidity fluctuations. To mitigate these challenges, stockrooms must maintain constant temperature (60-80°F) and humidity (35-50%). Avoiding heat sources is also necessary to ensure product quality and prevent monetary losses. Efficient and equipped stockrooms are vital for the safe storage of coated abrasives, potentially hindering market growth.

The coated abrasives market faces several challenges. Production costs are a significant concern due to the need for high-quality raw materials and complex manufacturing processes. The use of advanced technologies, such as electroplating and coating, adds to the expense. Additionally, the market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share. Differentiating products based on quality and performance is essential. End-users demand consistency in product quality and reliability. Furthermore, environmental regulations pose a challenge, as many traditional abrasive materials are harmful to the environment. Sustainable alternatives, such as water-based coatings and biodegradable abrasives, are gaining popularity. Lastly, the industry must adapt to changing consumer preferences and trends, such as the increasing use of automation and robotics in manufacturing processes.

Segment Overview

This coated abrasives market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Grain Type 1.1 Aluminum oxide

1.2 Ceramic

1.3 Silicon carbide

1.4 Alumina zirconia

1.5 Others Backing Material 2.1 Fiber

2.2 Paper

2.3 Cloth

2.4 Polyester

2.5 Others Application 3.1 Transportation

3.2 Machinery

3.3 Metal fabrication

3.4 Consumer goods

3.5 Others Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Aluminum oxide- The coated abrasives market experiences consistent growth due to its widespread application in various industries. These abrasives offer improved performance and longer life compared to uncoated ones. Key players in this market focus on innovation and product development to cater to evolving customer needs. Coated abrasives are essential in manufacturing processes, particularly in automotive, construction, and metalworking industries. Their use ensures efficient production and high-quality finished products.

Research Analysis

The Coated Abrasives market encompasses a wide range of industries, including pre-engineered building, agricultural, and metal fabrication. These abrasives, which come in various forms such as Discs, Endless belts, Sheets, and Fiber, play a crucial role in surface preparation for building projects, furniture production, automobile repair, and metal fabrication. The customization and personalization of products in the industrial sector have led to an increased demand for Coated Abrasives in various applications. The agricultural industry uses Coated Abrasives for metal fabrication, while the electrical vehicle (EV) industry requires them for charging outlet manufacturing. Adhesives and Zirconia alumina are essential components of Coated Abrasives, contributing to their high performance and versatility. The consumption of abrasives is significant in the production of electronic component units and mobile phones, further expanding the market's reach.

Market Research Overview

The Coated Abrasives market encompasses the production and supply of abrasive materials with a coating or bonding agent applied to enhance their performance and durability. These products are essential in various industries, including metalworking, automotive, construction, and electronics, for surface finishing, deburring, and polishing applications. Coated abrasives come in different types, such as vitrified, resin, ceramic, and aluminum oxide, each offering unique benefits based on the specific requirements of the industry and application. The market is driven by factors like increasing industrialization, growing demand for high-performance abrasives, and technological advancements in coating and bonding technologies. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-use industry. The future outlook of the Coated Abrasives market is promising, with significant growth opportunities in emerging economies and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes.

