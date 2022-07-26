Coated Abrasives Market Size to Grow by USD 2.81 bn, 3M Co. and Carborundum Universal Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View our Sample Report

Company Profiles

The coated abrasives market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM · Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers coated abrasive discs and belts in different diameters and form types for polishing and grinding applications.

Carborundum Universal Ltd. - The company offers coated abrasives, which are used in light polishing applications in automobiles, auto ancillaries, white goods, hand and power tools, sanitary ware, furniture, fabrication, and construction industry.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA - The company offers several coated abrasives, including hand sanding sheets, cloth, paper & soft rolls, abrasive sponges, paper and soft-touch discs & cut sheets, belts, and others.

Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH - The company offers a wide range of coated abrasives, including rolls, sheets, strips, abrasive belts, triangulars, sanding sponges, wide belts, discs, fiber discs, fast-lock system, webrax abrasive web flap wheels/rollers, webrax abrasive web-laminated wheels, and others.

KWH Group Ltd. - The company offers superior coated high-quality abrasives, which are used in various applications, including surface finishing of composite parts, automotive refinishing, furniture polishing, and others.

Market Segmentation

By grain type, the market is classified into aluminum oxide, ceramic, silicon carbide, alumina zirconia, and others. The aluminum oxide segment contributes the largest share of the market. Many industries prefer aluminum oxide-based coated abrasives owing to their high toughness and prolonged durability. Moreover, vendors in the global coated abrasives market are introducing aluminum oxide-based coated abrasives. This is expected to raise the consumption rate rapidly during the forecast period. These products also have various applications in the metal fabrication and woodworking industries.

By backing material, the market has been segmented into fiber, paper, cloth, polyester, and others.

By application, the market has been segmented into transportation, machinery, metal fabrication, consumer goods, and others.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Coated Abrasives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Brazil, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM · Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

