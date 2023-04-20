Coated abrasives market size to grow by USD 3,979.66 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 66% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coated abrasives market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,979.66 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 66% of market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coated Abrasives Market 2023-2027

Coated abrasives market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on grain type (aluminum oxide, ceramic, silicon carbide, alumina-zirconia, and others), backing material (fiber, paper, cloth, polyester, and others), application (transportation, machinery, metal fabrication, consumer goods, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The aluminum oxide segment will account for significant market growth during the forecast period. Aluminum oxide is a synthetic grain manufactured from bauxite by using the fusing process. Aluminum oxide-based coated abrasives are used in various industries due to properties such as high toughness and prolonged durability. Grits of fused aluminum oxide are generally used for applications such as grinding, machine blasting, cutting operations, and the production of refractory materials. Therefore, the strong demand from various industries will drive market growth.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coated abrasives market.

APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the growing economic development in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and a rise in the per capita income of people in the region. These factors have increased manufacturing activities in the region and the purchasing power of people. China , Japan , Australia , and India are the key countries in APAC. Coated abrasives for many surface finishing applications in machinery, general engineering, and fabrication. These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-

wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) -

Download a sample report

Coated abrasives market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. The popularity of pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) is increasing, as they offer ease in mounting sanding discs, rolls, and sheets.

Many vendors, such as Saint-Gobain and CUMI, offer coated abrasives with PSA-backing.

Cloth and paper are also widely used as backing materials in coated abrasives. Key applications of these products include blending welds and defects in auto body shops, removal of paint and primer in auto refinish shops, and orbital sanding for finishing flat stock wood components.

Mountings on disc sanders, orbital sanders, and rotary sanders can be conveniently carried out using PSA-backed coated abrasives.

Coated abrasives ensure protection from dust and moisture along provide longer disc life.

Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising applications of cutting tools are a key trend in the market.

are a key trend in the market. Cutting tools are made from hard materials. They enhance performance and efficiency while retaining their original shape and sharp edges. Therefore, grinding wheels were in great demand from the cutting tool industry.

Characteristics such as the superior finishing of coated abrasives and their low cost have led to an increase in demand from end-users in the cutting tool industry.

Innovations in coated abrasive products for such applications and the development of advanced machinery that supports the use of coated abrasives in cutting tool applications are expected to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Improper or inadequate storage causing technical issues is challenging market growth.

Technical challenges, such as a weak bond, curling, brittleness, and breakages, can occur without proper material handling. Coated abrasives can lose their properties with changes in temperature and humidity.

Relative humidity (RH) can lead to backings and adhesives gaining or losing moisture, which either softens the adhesive bond or leads to excessive dryness.

Moreover, coated abrasives should also be kept away from heat sources.

Improper storage facilities lead to product defects, thus causing monetary losses.

These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges for the historic period (2017 to 2021),

and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this coated abrasives market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coated abrasives market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coated abrasives market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coated abrasives market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coated abrasives market vendors

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports along with world-class

market intelligence.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The coated flat glass market size is projected to grow by USD 21.80 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.31%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (residential buildings, commercial buildings, automotive, solar, and others), type (low-E glass, solar control glass, and self-cleaning glass), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The coated solar control glass market size is expected to increase by USD 3.95 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial, residential, automotive, solar, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Coated Abrasives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,979.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.77 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ammega Group BV, Arc Abrasives Inc., BARTON International, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., Fandeli International Corp., Gemtex Abrasives, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Co. Ltd., Johnson Abrasives Co. Inc., KLINGSPOR AG, Mirka Ltd., Murugappa Group, Napoleon Abrasives S.p.a., Saint Gobain, SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM AG, WEEM Abrasives, and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

