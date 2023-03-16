Coated Fabrics Market Expected to Reach USD 31.75 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the Coated Fabrics Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Coated Fabrics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 22.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 31.75 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Coated Fabrics Market



202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Coated Fabrics Market Set to Expand Further with Rising Demand from Transportation, Construction, and Protective Gear Industries

The global coated fabrics market is expected to experience significant market growth in the coming years due to an increase in demand from a variety of industries, including transportation, construction, agriculture, and upholstery. Coated fabrics are materials that have been coated with elastomer, rubber, resin, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTEE) to enhance their durability and properties such as resistance to water and electricity.

According to Verified Market Research, the coated fabrics market has been expanding rapidly in recent years due to stringent regulatory requirements for worker safety, particularly in the protective gear industry. In addition, an increasing number of industries are recognizing the benefits of using coated fabrics in their products, driving market demand even further.

The coated fabrics market comprises a wide range of materials that have been coated, including PVC coated polymer, PTEE coated glass fiber, silicon-coated glass, coated PTEE, polyurethane-coated nylon, and THV coated polyester. The majority of coated fabrics are produced using a pile of smooth or structured fabric, which is then coated with the appropriate material.

Key players in the coated fabrics market include Saint-Gobain S.A., SRF Limited, Serge Ferrari Group, Omnova Solutions Inc., Spradling International, Inc., Continental AG, Trelleborg Ab, Sioen Industries NV, Seaman Corporation, and Low & Bonar (Mehler Technologies). These companies are expected to play a significant role in shaping the market through key development strategies, market ranking analysis, financial statements, and competitive landscape.

As the coated fabrics market continues to grow, the demand will rise for coated textiles to be used in a variety of applications, particularly in the transportation and construction industries. With its properties such as resistance to water and electricity, coated fabrics are becoming an increasingly popular choice in a wide range of industries, and are expected to continue to play an important role in shaping the future of manufacturing and production.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Coated Fabrics Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Coated Fabrics Market, by Product

Polymer Coated Fabrics



Rubber Coated Fabrics



Fabric Backed Wall Coverings

Coated Fabrics Market, by Application

Transportation



Protective Clothing



Industrial



Furniture



Others

Coated Fabrics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

