Coated Flat Glass Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coated flat glass market size is set to grow by USD 21.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.31%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coated Flat Glass Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DBs Glass and Glazing, Etex NV, Euroglas GmbH, Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Hesse GmbH and Co. KG, Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd., Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd., and Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The increasing demand for coated flat glass from the automotive industry, recycling of glass waste material in the glass manufacturing process, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the high cost of coated solar control glass is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this coated flat glass market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Coated Flat Glass Market Segmentation

Application

Residential Buildings



Commercial Buildings



Automotive



Solar



Others

Type

Low-e Glass



Solar Control Glass



Self-cleaning Glass

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Coated Flat Glass Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coated flat glass market report covers the following areas:

Coated Flat Glass Market Size

Coated Flat Glass Market Trends

Coated Flat Glass Market Industry Analysis

Coated Flat Glass Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist coated flat glass market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coated flat glass market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coated flat glass market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East , and Africa

, APAC, , , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coated flat glass market vendors

Coated Flat Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi India Glass Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DBs Glass and Glazing, Etex NV, Euroglas GmbH, Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Hesse GmbH and Co. KG, Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd., Press Glass Holding SA, PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd., and Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of C ontents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Residential buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Residential buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Commercial buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commercial buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Solar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Solar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Low-e glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Low-e glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Low-e glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Low-e glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Low-e glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Solar control glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Solar control glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Solar control glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Solar control glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solar control glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Self-cleaning glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Self-cleaning glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Self-cleaning glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Self-cleaning glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Self-cleaning glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Asahi India Glass Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Asahi India Glass Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Asahi India Glass Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Asahi India Glass Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

Exhibit 123: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Cardinal Glass Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Central Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 130: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 133: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

11.7 Euroglas GmbH

Exhibit 135: Euroglas GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: Euroglas GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Euroglas GmbH - Key offerings

11.8 Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 144: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Exhibit 151: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

