Coating additives market to grow by USD 3,331.68 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased demand for paints and coatings with functional benefits boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coating additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,331.68 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 42%. The growth of industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and defense. Major contributors to the regional coating additives market growth include China, India, Japan, and Australia are factors driving the growth in the region. Furthermore, numerous automotive manufacturing companies, including General Motors and Ford, are relocating their manufacturing bases to APAC. This is due to the availability of low-cost labor. Countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand are offering tax subsidies to automotive companies. Hence, such factors boost the coating additives market in the APAC region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coating Additives Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Coating Additives Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Architecture, Industrial, Automotive, Wood and furniture, and Others), Formulation (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Powder-based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The architecture segment will be significant during the forecast period. In architecture, the coatings are used to protect a surface and enhance its appearance. The global coating additives market has witnessed continuous innovation. The innovations include smart coatings and nanoparticles, as the vendors are focusing on the introduction of environment-friendly products and products with functional benefits. Hence, such factors drive the coating additives market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Coating Additives Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increased demand for paints and coatings with functional benefits drives the coating additives market. The paints and coatings industry experiences an increase in the need for paints and coatings that provide practical advantages to end users. There is a significant demand for paints and coatings, which offer weather resistance to buildings and protection against corrosion, dampness, fungi, and other harmful influences.

Furthermore, manufacturers are also developing paints and coatings that reflect heat rays, thereby keeping buildings cool. Hence, such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global coating additives market throughout the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products is an emerging coating additives market trend. There is a consumer shift towards environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the global market. Furthermore, the demand for bio-based, recyclable, and renewable coating materials is increasing in the United States and Europe, driving the global market for bio-based coating additives.

Additionally, other raw material suppliers and vendors also actively adopt sustainable processes with minimal environmental impact, as they focus on the development of eco-friendly products to gain a competitive edge, as seen with companies like Akzo Nobel and BASF. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the global coating additives market throughout the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Volatile raw material prices of coating additives challenge the coating additives market. Coating additives are substances added to coatings to enhance their performance, durability, and functionality, and are typically derived from various raw materials.

The raw materials include resins, pigments, solvents, and other chemicals. Furthermore, when the prices of these raw materials experience significant fluctuations, it creates uncertainty and increases the price of coating additives. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the global coating additives market throughout the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Coating Additives Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coating additives market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coating additives market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coating additives market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coating additives market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The liquid, powder, and specialty coating equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,418.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (liquid coating equipment, powder coating equipment, and specialty coating equipment), application (construction, industrial, automotive, aerospace, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for electronic devices is the key trend influencing the market.

The sustained-release coating market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 207.64 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (tablets, capsules, and pills), application (in vitro and in vivo), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for pharmaceutical products is notably driving the market growth.

Coating Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,331.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Munzing Chemie GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Formulation



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global coating additives market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global coating additives market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Formulation Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Formulation Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Architecture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Architecture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wood and furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Wood and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wood and furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application (USD million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Formulation

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Formulation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Formulation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Formulation

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Formulation



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Formulation

7.3 Water-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Water-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Water-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Water-borne - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Water-borne - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Solvent-borne - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Solvent-borne - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Powder-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Powder-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Powder-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Powder-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Powder-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Formulation

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Formulation (USD million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Formulation (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 127: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 130: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 Altana AG

Exhibit 132: Altana AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Altana AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Altana AG - Key news



Exhibit 135: Altana AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Altana AG - Segment focus

12.5 Arkema Group

Exhibit 137: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 138: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 140: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 144: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 145: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 147: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Cabot Corp.

Exhibit 152: Cabot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Cabot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 169: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.13 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 174: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.14 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 178: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 179: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 181: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

12.15 RAG Stiftung

Exhibit 183: RAG Stiftung - Overview



Exhibit 184: RAG Stiftung - Product / Service



Exhibit 185: RAG Stiftung - Key offerings

12.16 Solvay SA

Exhibit 186: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 187: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 188: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 189: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 190: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 191: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 192: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 193: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 194: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 195: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 196: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 197: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 198: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 199: Research methodology



Exhibit 200: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 201: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 202: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio