Coating Place Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Next Phase of Growth

VERONA, Wis., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Coating Place celebrates its 50th anniversary, the company continues to build on its long-standing reputation as the industry leader in Wurster-based fluid bed technology for controlled release and taste masking applications.

Following the recent announcement of a growth investment from 1315 Capital, Coating Place today announced key leadership appointments designed to support the company's strategic growth initiatives and enhance its ability to serve customers across pharmaceutical and related markets.

Rob Schrepfer has been appointed to Coating Place's Board of Directors. Mr. Schrepfer currently serves as President, North American Generics at McKesson, leading the Generics, OTC/CPG and Biosimilars categories. He brings deep expertise in the markets Coating Place serves, along with a strong strategic perspective on evolving customer and industry needs.

In addition, Ajay Damani has been appointed President of Coating Place, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Tim Breunig, and will also join the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Damani brings extensive experience in the CDMO sector, with leadership roles spanning the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and animal health industries. He is widely recognized for building strong customer relationships, driving innovation, and delivering consistent operational and commercial results.

Coating Place welcomes Rob Schrepfer and Ajay Damani and looks forward to their contributions as the company continues to expand its capabilities and market leadership.

Coating Place is an established contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in Wurster fluid bed microencapsulation technology across multiple industry segments. Coating Place's capabilities include formulation and analytical development, technology transfer, process scale-up, and commercial manufacturing. The company operates >350,000 ft2 over two sites with comprehensive GMP quality standards, FDA / Health Canada registration, and DEA licensing. For more information, please visit www.coatingplace.com.

