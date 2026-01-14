Coating Place Secures Growth Capital Investment by 1315 Capital

VERONA, Wis., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coating Place, a leading U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has secured a strategic, growth investment from 1315 Capital, a Philadelphia-based healthcare-focused private equity firm.

Coating Place delivers premier microencapsulation solutions and is distinguished by proprietary equipment and processes, unmatched scalability, and the ability to support customers from product formulation through commercial manufacturing. The investment will enable Coating Place to scale operations to meet growing demand for its services across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, animal health, and industrial markets.

"This investment marks an exciting milestone for Coating Place as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and prepare for the next chapter of growth," said Tim Breunig, Chief Executive Officer of Coating Place. "We are excited to partner with 1315 Capital. Combined with their industry expertise and strategic growth mindset, we will accelerate growth across the many industries we serve."

"Coating Place has a compelling opportunity to scale its best-in-class platform, offering highly specialized services and deep technical expertise for customers developing complex modified-release products," said Matthew Reber, Partner at 1315 Capital. "We're proud to partner with Tim and his team as the company expands its commercial reach in order to serve the large and growing need for its services."

About Coating Place

Coating Place is an established contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in Wurster fluid bed microencapsulation technology across multiple industry segments. Coating Place's capabilities include formulation and analytical development, technology transfer, process scale-up, and commercial manufacturing. The company operates >350,000 ft2 over two sites with comprehensive GMP quality standards, FDA / Health Canada registration, and DEA licensing. For more information, please visit www.coatingplace.com.

About 1315 Capital

1315 Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion of assets under management that provides growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, pharmaceutical & medtech outsourced services, pharmaceutical & medtech products, and health & wellness companies. 1315 Capital targets both minority and majority investments in companies where high-quality management teams can rapidly scale platform companies into large and important businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.1315capital.com.

