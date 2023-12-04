Coating Resins Market to increase by USD 18.22 billion from 2022 to 2027; Arkema Group, BASF SE, Covestro AG and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coating resins market size is expected to grow by USD 18.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing construction industry is notably driving the coating resins market. However, factors such as stringent regulations related to coating resins may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Acrylic coating resin, Polyurethane coating resin, Epoxy coating resin, Alkyds coating resin, and Vinyl and other coating resins ), application (Architecture coating, General Industrial coating, Automotive coating, High-performance coating, and Other coatings ), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the coating resins market including Arkema Group, BASF SE, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Olin Corp., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Polynt Spa, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., Toray Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coating Resins Market 2023-2027

Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Arkema Group - The company offers coating resins such as waterborne and resins.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The acrylic coating resin segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Acrylic is a polymeric substance that contains acrylic monomers. Also, additional monomers can be added to the polymer chains to produce resins with various qualities or at a lowered cost. Acrylic resins are applicable in a variety of industrial and consumer items. Thus, the rising use of acrylic resins due to their different benefits will drive the growth of the acrylic coating resin segment in the market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growing automotive industry in the region has contributed significantly to the development of the market. Countries like China , Japan , and South Korea are significant automobile manufacturing hubs, driving the demand for high-performance automotive coatings. Coating resins play an important role in automotive topcoats, providing protection, gloss, and colour retention, making them important for the growth of the automotive sector.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist coating resins market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coating resins market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coating resins market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of coating resins market companies

Coating Resins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46%

