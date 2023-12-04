Coating Resins Market to increase by USD 18.22 billion from 2022 to 2027; Arkema Group, BASF SE, Covestro AG and more among key companies- Technavio

04 Dec, 2023, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coating resins market size is expected to grow by USD 18.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing construction industry is notably driving the coating resins market. However, factors such as stringent regulations related to coating resins may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Acrylic coating resin, Polyurethane coating resin, Epoxy coating resin, Alkyds coating resin, and Vinyl and other coating resins ), application (Architecture coating, General Industrial coating, Automotive coating, High-performance coating, and Other coatings ), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the coating resins market including Arkema Group, BASF SE, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Olin Corp., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Polynt Spa, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., Toray Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Arkema Group - The company offers coating resins such as waterborne and resins.
Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Type
The acrylic coating resin segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Acrylic is a polymeric substance that contains acrylic monomers. Also, additional monomers can be added to the polymer chains to produce resins with various qualities or at a lowered cost. Acrylic resins are applicable in a variety of industrial and consumer items. Thus, the rising use of acrylic resins due to their different benefits will drive the growth of the acrylic coating resin segment in the market during the forecast period.
- Geography
APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growing automotive industry in the region has contributed significantly to the development of the market. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are significant automobile manufacturing hubs, driving the demand for high-performance automotive coatings. Coating resins play an important role in automotive topcoats, providing protection, gloss, and colour retention, making them important for the growth of the automotive sector.
Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coating resins market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coating resins market and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coating resins market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of coating resins market companies
