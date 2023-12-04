Coating Resins Market to increase by USD 18.22 billion from 2022 to 2027; Arkema Group, BASF SE, Covestro AG and more among key companies- Technavio

Technavio

04 Dec, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coating resins market size is expected to grow by USD 18.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing construction industry is notably driving the coating resins market. However, factors such as stringent regulations related to coating resins may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Acrylic coating resin, Polyurethane coating resin, Epoxy coating resin, Alkyds coating resin, and Vinyl and other coating resins ), application (Architecture coating, General Industrial coating, Automotive coating, High-performance coating, and Other coatings ), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the coating resins market including Arkema Group, BASF SE, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Olin Corp., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Polynt Spa, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., Toray Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Arkema Group - The company offers coating resins such as waterborne and resins. 

Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Type
    The acrylic coating resin segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Acrylic is a polymeric substance that contains acrylic monomers. Also, additional monomers can be added to the polymer chains to produce resins with various qualities or at a lowered cost. Acrylic resins are applicable in a variety of industrial and consumer items. Thus, the rising use of acrylic resins due to their different benefits will drive the growth of the acrylic coating resin segment in the market during the forecast period.
  • Geography 
    APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growing automotive industry in the region has contributed significantly to the development of the market. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are significant automobile manufacturing hubs, driving the demand for high-performance automotive coatings. Coating resins play an important role in automotive topcoats, providing protection, gloss, and colour retention, making them important for the growth of the automotive sector.

Coating Resins Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coating resins market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coating resins market and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coating resins market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of coating resins market companies

Coating Resins Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 18.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.41

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type 

Market Segmentation by Application 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

