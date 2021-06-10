Coating Resins Market worth $51.4 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Coating Resins Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Vinyl, Epoxy), Technology (Waterborne, Solvent-borne), Application (Architectural, General Industrial, Automotive, Wood, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Coating Resins Market size will grow to USD 51.4 billion by 2026 from USD 42.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the 2021-2026 period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72316133

Browse in-depth TOC on "Coating Resins Market"

322 – Tables

59 – Figures

309 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coating-resins-market-72316133.html

The markets growth is primarily triggered by the increased demand from construction and automotive industries, a surge in investments in the infrastructure sector, demand for eco-friendly coating systems, and a rise in the purchasing power of consumers.

Acrylic is projected to be the largest resin type of the Coating Resins Market.

Acrylic is the largest resin type in the Coating Resins Market in terms of volume. Acrylics are available in two types of composition: pure acrylics and complex acrylic. Pure acrylics contain only acrylic monomers. To obtain a resin with specific properties, or to reduce its cost, different monomers can be incorporated into an acrylic polymer. In complex acrylics, styrene is the most used, and the resulting resin is known as styrene-acrylic. Styrene monomers are significantly less expensive than acrylic monomers. These monomers are known to increase water resistance and offer alkali resistance and improved hardness. It is a low-cost material that provides water resistance, better stain protection, and good water resistance. These factors are driving the demand for acrylic coating resins globally.

Powder coatings is the fastest-growing technology segment of the Coating Resins Market.

Powder coatings is the fastest growing technology in Coating Resins Market, in terms of volume. The powder coating technology uses dry resin powders for coating substrates with thermoplastic or thermoset films. The coating is formed after a layer of powder is applied with a powder spray gun or fluidized bed tank to the substrate and heated, thereby melting the powder. Powder coatings are largely used in automotive, appliance finishing, outdoor furniture manufacturing, and architectural and building applications. A key driver for the powder coatings technology segment is the increasing number of stringent environmental regulations for zero- or non-VOC coatings.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72316133

APAC is the largest Coating Resins Market globally.

APAC is projected to lead the Coating Resins Market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. APAC encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development. The growth of the region is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate coupled with heavy investments across industries such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture. The key players of the Coating Resins Market are expanding their production capacities in APAC, especially in China and India. The advantages of shifting production to APAC are the low cost of production, availability of skilled and cheap labor, and the ability to serve the local emerging market in a better manner.The key players profiled in the Coating Resins Market report are Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Allnex Netherlands B.V. (Germany), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=72316133

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research

Reports & Consulting

Related Reports :

Paints & Coatings Market

by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural [Residential, Non-residential], Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-coating-market-156661838.html

Industrial Coatings Market

by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alkyd), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder), End-Use Industry (General Industrial, Protective, Automotive, Aerospace, Wood, Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-coatings-market-746.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/coating-resins-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets