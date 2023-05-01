Coatings market for medical devices industry to grow by USD 3.9 billion between 2022 and 2027; Key vendors include Advanced Plating Technologies and Applied Medical Coatings LLC, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coatings market for medical devices industry is expected to grow by USD 3.9 billion from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.15%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report

The coatings market for medical devices industry is fragmented, with the presence of several global and local vendors. Rising investments in R&D have increased the competition among existing vendors. Vendors are also focusing on launching new variants of coatings. They offer products with moderate differentiation. The threat of rivalry was moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Advanced Plating Technologies - The company offers biocompatible duplex gold plating, electrolytic, and electroless nickel plating for the medical device industry.

- The company offers biocompatible duplex gold plating, electrolytic, and electroless nickel plating for the medical device industry. Applied Medical Coatings LLC - The company offers hydrophobic coatings and antimicrobial coatings for the medical device industry.

- The company offers hydrophobic coatings and antimicrobial coatings for the medical device industry. AST Products Inc. - The company offers RepelaCOAT antimicrobial coatings for the medical device industry.

- The company offers RepelaCOAT antimicrobial coatings for the medical device industry. Biocoat Inc. - The company offers hydrophilic coatings and Hydak coatings for the medical device industry.

- The company offers hydrophilic coatings and Hydak coatings for the medical device industry. Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Endura Coatings

Freudenberg SE

Harland Medical Systems Inc.

HTI Technologies Inc.

Hydromer Inc.

Katahdin Industries

KISCO Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Materion Corp.

Medical Surface Inc.

Medicoat AG

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

N2 Biomedical LLC

Sono Tek Corp.

Surmodics Inc.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation. View a sample in minutes

Key Market Segmentation

Application

General surgery



Cardiovascular



Orthopedics



Dentistry



Others

Type

Antimicrobial coating



Drug-eluting coating



Hydrophilic coating



Others

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

By application, the market growth in the general surgery segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the aging population, increasing birth rate, and advances in medical technologies are increasing the number of surgeries worldwide. This has led to a rise in the demand for medical devices such as forceps, spatulas, retractors, clamps, suction tubes, and needle holders. In addition, the growing emphasis on early diagnosis has increased the demand for various diagnostic devices. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Download a Sample Report The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the aging population, technological advancements, and increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive surgeries. Besides, the increasing awareness about healthy lifestyles among the population is encouraging people to undergo regular tests and check-ups. This has increased hospital visits and surgeries, thereby driving the demand for coatings for medical devices in North America.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries. - View a Sample Report

The coatings market for medical devices industry covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants. The rise in the aging population and the high prevalence of obesity have increased the demand for orthopedic and cardiovascular medical devices. The increased demand has encouraged many vendors to launch new and innovative medical implants and devices. For instance, in February 2021 , Medtronic launched TYRX Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope. It is an absorbable, single-use, and antibacterial envelope designed to stabilize a cardiac implantable electronic device. Medical implants are made of stainless steel, ceramic, or titanium with a coating of hydroxy hepatite and ceramic materials to prevent internal infection. Thus, the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The market is driven by the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants. The rise in the aging population and the high prevalence of obesity have increased the demand for orthopedic and cardiovascular medical devices. The increased demand has encouraged many vendors to launch new and innovative medical implants and devices. For instance, in , Medtronic launched TYRX Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope. It is an absorbable, single-use, and antibacterial envelope designed to stabilize a cardiac implantable electronic device. Medical implants are made of stainless steel, ceramic, or titanium with a coating of hydroxy hepatite and ceramic materials to prevent internal infection. Thus, the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Trend – Increased awareness of minimally invasive surgeries is identified as the key trend in the market. The growth in literacy rates and globalization has increased the awareness of minimally invasive surgeries among patients. These surgeries offer benefits such as smaller incisions, increased safety, decreased scarring, and faster recovery. Minimally invasive procedures involve smaller incisions, which results in less skin and soft tissue trauma, low chances of infections, and less blood loss. The popularity of minimally invasive procedures is further increasing owing to other benefits such as low cost, low chances of infection, and quick recovery time. All these factors are increasing the demand for medical devices, which is positively influencing the market growth.

– Increased awareness of minimally invasive surgeries is identified as the key trend in the market. The growth in literacy rates and globalization has increased the awareness of minimally invasive surgeries among patients. These surgeries offer benefits such as smaller incisions, increased safety, decreased scarring, and faster recovery. Minimally invasive procedures involve smaller incisions, which results in less skin and soft tissue trauma, low chances of infections, and less blood loss. The popularity of minimally invasive procedures is further increasing owing to other benefits such as low cost, low chances of infection, and quick recovery time. All these factors are increasing the demand for medical devices, which is positively influencing the market growth. Challenge – Stringent government regulations are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Regulations regarding the use of coatings in medical devices are becoming more stringent. For instance, the US FDA has introduced several regulations for medical devices and coatings regarding their safety and effectiveness. Medical device manufacturers are compelled to fulfill the regulations set by such authorities. In addition, regulations vary from one device to another, and the devices with high risks have more stringent regulations. Such factors reduce the growth potential of the market.

Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Plating Technologies, Applied Medical Coatings LLC, AST Products Inc., Biocoat Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Endura Coatings, Freudenberg SE, Harland Medical Systems Inc., HTI Technologies Inc., Hydromer Inc., Katahdin Industries, KISCO Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Materion Corp., Medical Surface Inc., Medicoat AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., N2 Biomedical LLC, Sono Tek Corp., and Surmodics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

