Coatings Raw Materials Market to grow by USD 21.98 billion from 2023 to 2028; Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema Group, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coatings raw materials market is expected to grow by USD 21.98 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for alkyd resins in paints and coatings is notably driving the coatings raw materials market. However, factors such as Fluctuating crude oil prices may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coatings Raw Materials Market 2024-2028

The market is segmented by type (resins, pigments and fillers, solvents, and additives), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the coatings raw materials market including Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema Group, BASF SE, CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Heubach GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, MEGARA RESINS SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., OPC Polymers, Polynt Spa, PPG Industries Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Synthomer Plc, Synthopol Chemie Dr. rer. pol. Koch GmbH and Co. KG, Vibrantz Technologies, and W. R. Grace and Co.

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers coatings raw material for different types of color systems under the brand name FLEXGLAZE, PROGLAZE neutral dry glaze, C-MIX intermix system, and others.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

The resins segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Synthetic or natural materials are used for the manufacture of resins. In the area of Electrodeposition and Industrial Coating, particularly in transportation, Industry Maintenance, and Marine Market , a wide range of different types of epoxy Resins are used.

distribution channel (offline and online)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for paint raw materials in the region is expected to increase due to rising industrial growth, and a booming building and vehicle industry in countries such as China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , Vietnam , Japan , and South Korea .

is estimated to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for paint raw materials in the region is expected to increase due to rising industrial growth, and a booming building and vehicle industry in countries such as , , , , , , and . Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist coatings raw materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coatings raw materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coatings raw materials market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of coatings raw materials market companies

Related Reports:

The Coating Additives Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,331.68 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.86%.

The polymer-based solubility enhancement excipients market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,907.24 million at a CAGR of 16.84% between 2023 and 2028.

Coatings Raw Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 21.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio