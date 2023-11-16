Coatings Raw Materials Market to grow by USD 21.98 billion from 2023 to 2028; Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema Group, and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coatings raw materials market is expected to grow by USD 21.98 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for alkyd resins in paints and coatings is notably driving the coatings raw materials market. However, factors such as Fluctuating crude oil prices may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coatings Raw Materials Market 2024-2028
The market is segmented by type (resins, pigments and fillers, solvents, and additives), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the coatings raw materials market including  Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema Group, BASF SE, CATHAY INDUSTRIES, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Heubach GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, MEGARA RESINS SA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., OPC Polymers, Polynt Spa, PPG Industries Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd., Synthomer Plc, Synthopol Chemie Dr. rer. pol. Koch GmbH and Co. KG, Vibrantz Technologies, and W. R. Grace and Co.

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers coatings raw material for different types of color systems under the brand name FLEXGLAZE, PROGLAZE neutral dry glaze, C-MIX intermix system, and others.

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

  • The resins segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Synthetic or natural materials are used for the manufacture of resins. In the area of Electrodeposition and Industrial Coating, particularly in transportation, Industry Maintenance, and Marine Market, a wide range of different types of epoxy Resins are used.
  • distribution channel (offline and online)

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for paint raw materials in the region is expected to increase due to rising industrial growth, and a booming building and vehicle industry in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea.
  • Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coatings raw materials market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the coatings raw materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the coatings raw materials market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of coatings raw materials market companies

Coatings Raw Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 21.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.91

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

News Releases in Similar Topics

