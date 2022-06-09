Coave Therapeutics and ABL enter into strategic collaboration to develop gene therapy manufacturing processes and create joint capabilities for process development of AAV-based gene therapy

Two-stage collaboration aims to accelerate development of high-capacity manufacturing processes for AAV-based products and secure Coave's infrastructure needs to set up its process development capabilities

PARIS and STRASBOURG, France, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, and ABL, a pure play contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in the development and manufacturing of viruses for vaccine candidates, gene and cancer therapies, today announce that they have entered into a strategic collaboration to develop gene therapy manufacturing processes. The financial terms are not disclosed.

Under the two-stage collaboration both companies will initially combine their complementary expertise to co-develop manufacturing technologies for AAV-based gene therapy products. ABL and Coave's process development teams will work jointly in ABL's state-of-the-art GMP facility in Lyon, France.

The second stage of the collaboration provides Coave with an exclusive option to secure process development capacity and laboratory space within ABL's facility. This will enable Coave to further develop and scale-up manufacturing technologies for AAV-based products, including its proprietary next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate vectors (ALIGATER) platform. The deal will also strengthen Coave's ability to generate large-scale and high-quality gene therapy products based on this new generation of advanced AAV vectors.

"Our collaboration with ABL, a best-in-class and complementary partner for Coave, is a major step in our strategy towards the vertical integration of our R&D capacities, which will be crucial in enabling us to control the development and manufacture of our pipeline products in an end-to-end manner. The manufacturing processes developed through this partnership will be critical in the path to achieving our future clinical and commercial development milestones, in particular for our CNS programs addressing large patient populations," said Rodolphe Clerval, CEO, Coave Therapeutics.

Patrick Mahieux, General Manager ABL Europe, said: "We are delighted to join forces with Coave, a fellow French company. This exclusive partnership aims to bring together our knowledge and expertise to co-develop a state-of-the-art manufacturing process for viral vectors used in cell and gene therapies. We are excited to welcome Coave's team of expert scientists to our facilities in Lyon to jointly accelerate the development of an AAV manufacturing platform. We look forward to a long-term partnership enabling the development and manufacturing of innovative cell and gene therapy treatments in France."

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases.

Coave Therapeutics' next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies for rare diseases.

The company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting CNS and eye diseases where targeted gene therapy using chemically-modified AAVs has the potential to be most effective.

Coave Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Paris (France), is backed by leading international life science and strategic investors Seroba Life Sciences, Théa Open Innovation, eureKARE, Fund+, Omnes Capital, V-Bio Ventures, Kurma Partners, Idinvest, GO Capital and Sham Innovation Santé/Turenne.

For more information, please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn

About ABL, an Institut Mérieux company

ABL is a pure play contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in the development and manufacturing of virus for vaccine candidates, gene and cancer therapies. ABL's mission is to provide GMP viral vectors from early-stage to market, contributing to the success of its clients' immunotherapy innovations. ABL's CDMO services include bulk drug substance, fill/finish of drug product, process and assay development, and bioanalytical testing.

ABL is a subsidiary of the Institut Mérieux and operates from various locations in Europe and in the US.

www.abl-biomanufacturing.com

