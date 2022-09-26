Coave Therapeutics to Present at Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, today announced that CEO Rodolphe Clerval will present a company overview at the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa, in Carlsbad (California) at 13:30 PST on October 12, 2022.

The presentation will highlight how Coave is developing next generation gene therapy products based on its proprietary AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform to transform gene therapy for neurodegenerative and eye diseases. Coave's ligand conjugated AAV capsids (coAAVs) derived from the ALIGATER platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies.

The conference, which is taking place October 11-13, 2022, is a hybrid event and the company presentation will be streamed live for virtual attendees. A recording of the presentation will be available from the virtual platform within 24 hours for on demand viewing for registered attendees. Use this link to the conference website for further information.

Rodolphe Clerval will be in attendance at the conference for the duration and will be available for one-to-one meetings.

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases.

Coave Therapeutics' next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies for rare diseases.

The company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting CNS and eye diseases where targeted gene therapy using chemically modified AAVs (coAAVs) has the potential to be most effective.

Coave Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Paris (France), is backed by leading international life science and strategic investors Seroba Life Sciences, Théa Open Innovation, eureKARE, Fund+, Omnes Capital, V-Bio Ventures, Kurma Partners, Idinvest, GO Capital and Sham Innovation Santé/Turenne.

For more information, please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

[email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, Eleanor Perkin, Mark Swallow PhD

[email protected]

Tel: +44 203 928 6900

SOURCE Coave Therapeutics