Coave Therapeutics to Present at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

PARIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, today announced that CEO Rodolphe Clerval will present a company overview at Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference at 8:30 am ET on October 3, 2022.

The presentation will highlight how Coave is developing next generation gene therapy products based on its proprietary AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform to transform gene therapy for neurodegenerative and eye diseases. Coave's ligand conjugated AAV capsids (coAAVs) derived from the ALIGATER platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies.

Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference is taking place October 3-4, 2022, in New York City and Rodolphe Clerval will be in attendance for the duration of the conference and available for one-to-one meetings. Use this link to find further information on the conference.

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases.

Coave Therapeutics' next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies for rare diseases.

The company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting CNS and eye diseases where targeted gene therapy using chemically modified AAVs (coAAVs) has the potential to be most effective.

Coave Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Paris (France), is backed by leading international life science and strategic investors Seroba Life Sciences, Théa Open Innovation, eureKARE, Fund+, Omnes Capital, V-Bio Ventures, Kurma Partners, Idinvest, GO Capital and Sham Innovation Santé/Turenne.

For more information, please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn

CONTACTS

Coave Therapeutics

Rodolphe Clerval, CEO

[email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, Eleanor Perkin, Mark Swallow PhD

[email protected]

Tel: +44 203 928 6900

SOURCE Coave Therapeutics