Coave Therapeutics to Present Data on its Chemically Engineered AAV Vectors for Gene Therapy in CNS Disease at ASCGT

PARIS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases, today announced that research on its AAV-Ligand Conjugates platform (ALIGATER) will be presented at the 2022 American Society of Cell & Gene Therapy (ASCGT) meeting, which will be held virtually and in person in Washington, D.C., 16 to 19 May.

The poster presentation entitled 'Chemically engineered AAV vectors to improve biodistribution and gene transfer to the central nervous system' will highlight important pre-clinical data about the company's proprietary ALIGATER platform, showing it can transform standard AAVs into more potent vectors to treat diseases that affect large and/or deep structures of the brain.

Poster details at the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting

Abstract Title: Chemically engineered AAV vectors to improve biodistribution and gene transfer to the central nervous system

Abstract Number: 994 / Poster Board Number: W-120

Poster Session: Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates and Physical Methods for Delivery II

Room: Hall D

Date & Time: Wednesday 18 May at 17:30 ET

Presenter: Gaelle Lefevre , Head of Discovery Sciences at Coave Therapeutics

About Coave Therapeutics

Coave Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for CNS (Central Nervous System) and eye diseases.

Coave Therapeutics' next-generation AAV-Ligand Conjugate ('ALIGATER') platform enables targeted delivery and enhanced gene transduction to improve the effectiveness of advanced gene therapies for rare diseases.

The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting CNS and eye diseases where targeted gene therapy using chemically-modified AAVs has the potential to be most effective.

Coave Therapeutics, which is headquartered in Paris (France), is backed by leading international life science and strategic investors Seroba Life Sciences, Théa Open Innovation, eureKARE, Fund+, Omnes Capital, V-Bio Ventures, Kurma Partners, Idinvest, GO Capital, Sham Innovation Santé/Turenne.

For more information, please visit www.coavetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/coavetx/

