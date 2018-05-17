Cobalt 27 Closes US$80 Million Revolving Credit Facility

"Adding a revolver to our balance sheet is an important step towards becoming a cash flow positive streaming company. This US$80 million Credit Facility, combined with our recently completed CAD$200 million equity financing, significantly strengthens Cobalt 27's liquidity and provides the financial capacity to accelerate our plans to close streaming transactions," stated Anthony Milewski, Chairman and CEO of Cobalt 27. "The positive response we have received from our banking syndicate reflects confidence in Cobalt 27's strong asset base and business model."

The Credit Facility is secured by the Company's assets and has an initial term of two years, which is extendable by mutual consent of all Lenders and Cobalt 27. The initial drawdown under the Credit Facility is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent customary for a financing of this type.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers direct exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,980 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of ten royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains certain information which constitutes 'forward-looking statements' and 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: statements pertaining to the Credit Facility; and statements pertaining to the timing and amounts to be drawn under the Credit Facility. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. For more details on these and other risk factors see the Company's most recent Annual Information Form on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the heading "Risk Factors". Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

