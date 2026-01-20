New collaboration expands pharmacy expertise—improves contract terms and delivers measurable savings for Cobalt clients.

EXETER, N.H., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobalt Benefits Group, a leading third-party administrator (TPA) serving self-funded employers across the U.S., today announced a strategic partnership with Navion, a nationally recognized pharmacy benefit consulting firm.

Cobalt Benefits Group Partners with Navion to Strengthen Pharmacy Benefit Management and Deliver Cost Savings for Employers

The partnership enhances Cobalt's ability to deliver comprehensive pharmacy management solutions that reduce costs, improve transparency and strengthen outcomes for employer groups. Navion now serves as Cobalt's dedicated pharmacy benefit consultant, bringing expanded analytic, clinical and strategic capabilities to the TPA's employer and broker partners.

"Our clients rely on us to deliver value and innovation," said Jim Brown, Chief Revenue Officer of Cobalt Benefits Group. "Navion brings the depth of pharmacy expertise and cost-containment strategy that allows us to do just that. Together, we can offer our clients stronger contract terms, clinical oversight and programs that reduce spend—without disrupting members' experience."

The partnership originated from a shared commitment to proactive, data-driven pharmacy management. After a successful pilot in January 2025, Cobalt expanded the collaboration across its client base. Through the Cobalt/Navion model, groups gain access to:

Clinical programs such as biosimilar-first strategies, GLP-1 management, and independent prior authorization review

such as biosimilar-first strategies, management, and independent prior authorization review Expanded value levers, including patient assistance, international sourcing, and specialty co-pay support

Early results show that groups moving to the Cobalt/Navion contract realize up to 22% of savings, translating to tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual savings—sometimes without changing PBMs or member cards.

"Cobalt had the vision to bring a dedicated pharmacy expert to the table," said Cheri Rambo, EVP of Business Development at Navion. "By embedding our analytics, contracting and clinical oversight into their model, they're helping brokers, benefit consultants and employers unlock savings and improve member care—while positioning Cobalt as a pharmacy powerhouse in the TPA market."

The partnership also enables Cobalt's account and sales teams to leverage Navion's full suite of resources—repricing support, clinical team, analytics, implementation management and consultative expertise—allowing them to quote and win more pharmacy business efficiently and effectively.

About Cobalt Benefits Group

Cobalt Benefits Group is a family of innovative third-party administrator (TPA) brands, including Blue Benefit Administrators of Massachusetts (BBA), Comprehensive Benefits Administrators (CBA Blue), Great Bay Administrators (GBA), and Employee Benefit Plan Administrators (EBPA). Specializing in self-funded benefit plans focused on flexibility, service, and transparency, Cobalt supports over 250,000 members across the U.S., delivering customized solutions that improve outcomes and lower costs. Learn more at cobaltbenefitsgroup.com.

About Navion

Navion is a pharmacy benefit consulting firm that helps brokers, benefit consultants, TPAs, health plans and self-funded employers optimize pharmacy spend through transparent contracting, clinical oversight, and ongoing management. With a national footprint and decades of PBM expertise, Navion empowers clients to take control of pharmacy costs and improve outcomes. Learn more at navionrx.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Metz

Cobalt Benefits Group

[email protected]

234.410.1017

SOURCE Cobalt Benefits Group