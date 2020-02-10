Cobalt Joins TERRA'S "Done with IT" Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobalt (A Cohen Company) has jointed TERRA to provide electronics recycling options for residents and businesses of Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

By sponsoring TERRA's mail-in recycling program Done with IT, Cobalt will build awareness about the negative environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-waste) and provide access to sustainable recycling to more than 14.4 million residents of 196 regional counties from their Certified R2 facility in Middletown, OH.

E-Waste is a major environmental problem, accounting for 70% of the toxins entering landfills and it requires verifiable processing by Certified recyclers to protect human health and the environment while supporting a circular economy.

"It is estimated that 50 million tons of e-waste was generated worldwide in 2019. Half of it was personal devices such as computers, smartphones and tablets," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Done with IT offers simple recycling options for these devices to millions of people – especially underserved communities."

Only businesses like Cobalt that have earned a R2 and/or e-Stewards certification and adhere to rigorous standards and ongoing oversight can effectively mitigate the dangers to human health and the environment associated with the improper disposal of e-waste.

"Most people don't understand the importance and value of choosing a Certified business when retiring their uses electronics," said Nick Oldfield, VP of Marketing at Cohen (parent company of Cobalt). "We specialize in electronics refurbishing and recycling, and our certified processes maximize the value retired technology and devices while ensuring both data security and sustainability.

With the addition of Cobalt, Done with IT serves more than 236 million people in 41 states with its network of 11 certified facilities from coast-to-coast.

"TERRA and Done with IT are actively seeking more certified recycling partners like Cobalt," Napoli added.

About TERRA

TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

http://www.jointerra.org / Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

About Cobalt (A Cohen Company)

Cobalt is an IT Asset Disposition company providing secure data management and investment recovery for retired and end-of-life electronics. Specializing in customized solutions for tech-reliant businesses handling of data and devices, Cobalt eliminates risks and ensures that electronics reuse and recycling is done right, every time. Cobalt is headquartered in southwest Ohio and is a subsidiary of Cohen Recycling.

https://www.trustcobalt.com/

Contact:

Steven Napoli

615-873-0370

snapoli@jointerra.org

SOURCE TERRA-The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance

