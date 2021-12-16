Cobalt Market to Record a CAGR of 9.36% by 2025 | Increasing Demand for Super Alloys in the Aerospace Industry to Drive Growth | Technavio

Read our Sample Report for more insights into the contribution of each segment of the cobalt market

The cobalt market is set to grow by 76337.13 MT. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.36% from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 8.52%. The report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors should strengthen their position in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cobalt Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the cobalt market include Ambatovy, China Molybdenum Co. Ltd., Eramet Group, European Cobalt Ltd., First Cobalt Corp., Jervois Global Ltd., Missouri Cobalt LLC, Red Rock Resources plc, Sherritt International Corp., and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cobalt market has been designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The growth of the electric vehicle industry, increasing demand for super alloys in the aerospace industry, and augmented demand from the consumer electronics market due to enhanced consumer spending will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the harmful effects of super alloys may challenge the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Cobalt Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cobalt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cobalt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cobalt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cobalt market vendors

Related Reports:

Copper Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The copper market share is expected to increase by 4872.29 thousand MT from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Download Free Sample Report

The copper market share is expected to increase by 4872.29 thousand MT from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Mica Market by Type, Application, Grade, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The mica market size is expected to grow by 102.87 thousand tonnes and record a CAGR of 2.65% from 2020 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

Cobalt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.36% Market growth 2021-2025 76337.13 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambatovy, China Molybdenum Co. Ltd., Eramet Group, European Cobalt Ltd., First Cobalt Corp., Jervois Global Ltd., Missouri Cobalt LLC, Red Rock Resources plc, Sherritt International Corp., and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for additional insights into the cobalt market

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio