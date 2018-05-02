Cobalt Power Group Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO

TORONTO, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cobalt Power Group Inc. ("Cobalt Power" or the "Company") (TSX.V: CPO, OTC Pink: CBBWF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Greig Hutton, P. Eng., MSc (Geology) as President and CEO.

Mr. Hutton has over 20 years of experience in mining and business development, and has worked as a mining analyst with a focus on energy metals, including cobalt. He has worked for a number of resource companies including McIntyre Porcupine (Timmins, ON), Inco (Thompson, MB) and Syncrude (Ft. McMurray, AB). Mr. Hutton has a Masters of Science in Geology from the University of Western Ontario.

Mr. Hutton has served as a director of numerous companies including Continuum Resources Ltd., Arco Resources Corp. and Atomic Minerals Ltd.

Mr. Hutton will be replacing Dr. Andreas Rompel following his resignation as CEO, President and Director. The board of directors wish to thank Dr. Andreas for his service in advancing the Company's cobalt projects.

"Greig has a wide range of management skills and also strong board experience which will help guide the company through the next stage of exploration and development in the Cobalt, Ontario region," stated Chris Healey, VP Exploration, Director. "The next phase of exploration and development will benefit greatly from Greig's extensive mining background."

About Cobalt Power Group Inc.

Cobalt Power Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and U.S. Pink Sheets (TSX-V: CPO, OTC Pink: CBBWF) focused on cobalt exploration and development. The Company has made a series of strategic property acquisitions over the past two years seeking cobalt mineralization near Cobalt, Ontario, a region with a long history of silver and associated cobalt production. Property holdings total approximately 8,736 hectares (21,600 acres) in contiguous and strategic claim blocks. There are several historic mining operations on the properties that are potentially accessible, including the Smith Cobalt shaft and its underground workings.

