Cobalt Releases Milestone Update to Market-Leading Portfolio Monitoring Platform

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobalt Software, Inc. ("Cobalt"), a leading portfolio monitoring solutions provider for the private capital industry, today released a new version of its platform for private equity and venture capital firms. The platform redefines the portfolio monitoring technology category to meet widespread demand for sophisticated but intuitive data analysis, performance reporting, and data collection tools in the private capital sector.

"With this new platform release, Cobalt has definitively leap-frogged the portfolio monitoring category on accessibility, sophistication, and value provided to private capital leaders and their teams," said Jason Weinstein, CEO of Cobalt. "We are delivering an entirely new level of operational efficiency and insight for private capital firms. It's the kind of sophistication the industry has come to expect from every technology they use, and now, portfolio monitoring need not be the exception."

Cobalt's latest release reflects years of market research and development consideration, including direct client input. The result is the industry's first self-service portfolio monitoring solution that combines the sophistication of a business intelligence tool with the approachability of consumer technology software.

Key features of Cobalt's new release include:

Personalized Dashboards , simplifying and configuring the experience for all users from Partners and team members spanning finance, investment professionals, portfolio operations and investor relations.

, simplifying and configuring the experience for all users from Partners and team members spanning finance, investment professionals, portfolio operations and investor relations. Advanced Performance Analytics, bringing even more power to Cobalt's in-platform analytics such as track record and attribution analysis, cash flow modeling, and easily creating LP reports.

bringing even more power to Cobalt's in-platform analytics such as track record and attribution analysis, cash flow modeling, and easily creating LP reports. Actionable Insights, enabling users to create powerful analyses by comparing specific investment performance with operating metrics and KPIs.

enabling users to create powerful analyses by comparing specific investment performance with operating metrics and KPIs. Streamlined Data Collection , providing close user control on Portfolio Company communication while further lightening collection workflow lift.

, providing close user control on Portfolio Company communication while further lightening collection workflow lift. Flexible Data Model, track cash flows and investment performance at the transaction level including tracking of cross-over investments, round-level performance, and consolidated investor reporting.

track cash flows and investment performance at the transaction level including tracking of cross-over investments, round-level performance, and consolidated investor reporting. Enhanced Permissions and Controls, delivering more support to account owners and user management capabilities.

The latest version of Cobalt is available now. To learn more, including scheduling a customized demonstration of the platform, please contact: [email protected] .

About Cobalt

Cobalt is private capital's premiere portfolio monitoring solution. We are the industry's key to collecting, analyzing, and reporting on fund and portfolio company financial metrics. Private equity and venture capital General Partners use Cobalt's intuitive technology platform to gain critical operational efficiencies, address increasingly complex LP and management demands, and, ultimately, competitively position their firm. Based on clients' firm size and investment style, Cobalt tailors its suite of solutions to suit their needs. We also place a premium on client service, so our team is available to our clients to identify smart solutions the way they need them. To learn more about Cobalt, visit: https://www.cobalt.pe/

