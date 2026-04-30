Cobb County Partners with Vera Whole Health to Expand Access to Advanced Primary Care for Employees

County transitions operations of the CobbHealth Wellness Clinic to Vera, expands access to care with additional Atlanta-area centers

SANDY, Utah, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vera Whole Health, a leader in advanced primary care, today announced a new partnership with Cobb County to operate the County's onsite CobbHealth Wellness Clinic and expand access to high‑quality primary care. Cobb County employees are now able to schedule appointments at multiple Vera care centers across the Atlanta metro area, and the onsite CobbHealth Wellness Clinic reopened under Vera's leadership in this month.

By integrating Vera Whole Health into its benefits offering, Cobb County is strengthening its commitment to accessible, comprehensive care that supports the whole person. The partnership ensures employees receive coordinated services that go beyond traditional primary care, including behavioral health support, health coaching, care management and proactive outreach designed to improve long‑term health outcomes.

"Our employees are our greatest asset, and ensuring they have access to high‑quality, convenient care is essential," said Keith Mazonkey, Cobb County Wellness Coordinator. "Partnering with Vera Whole Health allows us to elevate the experience at the CobbHealth Wellness Clinic while giving our workforce more options across the Atlanta area. This is an important investment in the health and wellbeing of our employees and their families."

Vera Whole Health's advanced primary care model combines navigation, data‑driven insights and integrated care teams to deliver a more personalized and proactive experience. Through its technology platform, Vera identifies members who may benefit most from primary care engagement and connects them with a dedicated team—including primary care providers, behavioral health clinicians, health coaches, and care managers—who work together to support each person's unique health needs.

"Cobb County is taking a forward‑thinking approach to employee health by expanding access to a model that prioritizes relationships, prevention and whole‑person care," said Jan Kaupas, associate vice president, Alliances at Vera Whole Health. "We're honored to partner with the County and excited to bring our advanced primary care model to more people across the Atlanta region."

About Vera Whole Health

Founded in 2008, Vera Whole Health is leading the shift to value-based care using an advanced primary care model that delivers a superior experience, providing longer appointments, same or next-day access, and both in-person and virtual care. By integrating data-driven insights and multifunctional care teams, Vera improves health outcomes, reduces total cost of care and consistently achieves a best-in-class member experience. Vera currently owns and operates care centers in 11 states across the U.S. Vera operates as a business unit of Mosaic Health. Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform expanding access to comprehensive primary care across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans.

For more information, visit my.verawholehealth.com.

Media Contact

Erin Bocherer for Vera Whole Health

[email protected]

678-294-2258

SOURCE Vera Whole Health