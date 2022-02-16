Cobb Law Firm is now Florida Criminal Defense Legal Group

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobb Criminal Defense Law Firm, a local Emerald Coast law firm for over two decades is now Florida Criminal Defense Legal Group, PLLC. In an era where law firm marketing revolves around "you are your brand", the big question is why?

"The truth is simple, I am not a super lawyer. There is no such thing," said firm founder, Stephen G. Cobb, BCS.

Cobb belongs to one of Florida's most exclusive legal clubs: he has been certified by the Florida Bar as a specialist in criminal law since 2002. Less than 1% of Florida lawyers is certified as a specialist. Cobb was asked about this.

"Working with such skilled advocates as Glenn M. Swiatek, Esq., has been transformative. Florida Criminal Defense gets outstanding results because every case has a legal team dedicated to client success."

The team approach to handling criminal justice cases is not new. Many remember the highly publicized "Dream Team" who successfully defended former NFL star OJ Simpson more than two decades ago. In addition, Florida has twenty (20) State Attorneys with teams of criminal justice attorneys in multiple offices around the State.

However, many of Florida's criminal justice defense attorneys are simply behind the times according to Cobb:

"A criminal case is not like a prize fight between two boxers. Marketing companies and criminal justice attorneys should stop feeding this false 'you are your brand' super lawyer narrative. Our biggest cases were won by a team effort, not some magical super lawyering."

Cobb has a point about lawyer and law firm marketing. One of the top law firm marketing firms in Florida even goes as far as to declare "Prospects don't hire the best lawyers. They hire the best marketers."

Cobb listed several examples where a legal team as opposed to a single lawyer produced superior results. A couple of his examples were particularly striking: a sex offense case reversed on appeal by the sharp eyes of co-counsel and a murder charge dismissed despite a false confession.

"None of these cases would have turned out as well with a defense team of me, myself and I. The system we use and the fact I have the good fortune to work with Glenn [Swiatek] is the real secret," he said.

When challenged about his capital case victories as a solo criminal justice attorney, he said, "My clients were lucky. The rule about multi-defense attorney legal teams handling Death Penalty cases should have been in place before I was a member of the Florida Bar and extended to every felony case."

