Cobb Martinez Adds Litigation and Employment Team from Burford & Ryburn

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based law firm Cobb Martinez Woodward PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of six attorneys formerly of Burford & Ryburn, LLP, who joined the firm March 1. Andrew Cox, Nicole Tong, Lance Travis, and Simon Whiting joined CMW as Members.

Both Simon Whiting and Nicole Tong are Board Certified in Labor & Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Whiting was selected as Best Lawyers' 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" in Employment Law – Management for the Dallas/Fort Worth region.

Landon Dutra and Sarah In also joined the firm as associates.

The firm will continue to practice at 1700 Pacific Avenue in Dallas.

"We are excited to welcome these new colleagues to CMW. Our new members bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise," said Managing Member, William D. Cobb, Jr. "The addition of these attorneys enhances our ability to provide the highest quality representation to our clients across several of our core practice areas, including professional liability, personal injury, employment law, and general civil litigation. Their established clients are top-tier Dallas institutions, and the lawyers have a proven track record that promises to be a real asset as we build our Texas practice."

"With CMW we found a firm that first and foremost shares our culture, values, and high ethical standards," said former Burford & Ryburn partner, Lance Travis. "We are forever grateful to the legacy of attorneys that sustained Burford & Ryburn for the last 115 years and are extremely proud of our history and client relationships, many of which span multiple generations. We are thrilled at the opportunity to strengthen those relationships and begin to build a new history with CMW."

Consistently recognized among the top trial lawyers in Texas by their peers, the attorneys of Cobb Martinez Woodward are focused on the representation of a wide range of clients in litigation. For more information, please visit www.cobbmartinez.com.

