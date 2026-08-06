CobbleStone® Announces 15-Minute Healthcare CLM LinkedIn Live

CobbleStone Software announces 15-minute live demo via LinkedIn Live for healthcare leaders.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce its 15-minute live LinkedIn live for healthcare contract management professionals. CobbleStone's demo, titled "Healthcare Contract Management in 15 Minutes: What Every Healthcare Leader Should Know," will take place August 13th, 2026, 2:00 PM ET.

CobbleStone Software announces 15-minute live demo via LinkedIn Live for healthcare leaders.

In healthcare contract management, regulatory landscapes constantly shift, there is much to track and manage, and – to top it all off – the stakes are high, with the populace's health and wellness on the line. Still, many healthcare organizations find themselves struggling with the overwhelming complexity of contract lifecycle management (CLM). From braving the choppy seas of compliance management to trying to positively remedy the inefficiencies of manual processes, any bottlenecks can finder workflows, slow down operations, and expose healthcare organizations to unnecessary risk.

Conversely, healthcare CLM software offers a comprehensive solution to the most pressing healthcare-specific contract management challenges of the day. It empowers healthcare organizations with a one-stop system for contract, compliance, and the nitty gritty financials and items that go along with them. Ultimately, then, healthcare providers can focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care.

In this demo, you can discover practical tools for managing contracts more efficiently, reducing risk, and keeping critical agreements on track – all in one centralized platform.

Attend this LinkedIn Live to learn how to leverage AI-powered CLM software for healthcare to reduce risk, strengthen compliance, improve visibility into obligations, and streamline workflows.

Click here to learn more and sign up!

"Contract management in healthcare involves CLM from requests to renewals, oversight of industry-specific compliance and regulations (such as HIPAA), contract authoring and optimization of business associate agreements (BAAs), and the safeguarding of protected health information (PHI) and other crucial facets of healthcare contracts," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"The functionality showcased during this LinkedIn Live is trusted by leading hospitals, healthcare organizations, and insurance providers for good reason. This session packs value for anyone in the healthcare sphere managing agreements and everything that entails."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software