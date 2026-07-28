CobbleStone® Announces Agenda for 2026 User Conference for Contract, Procurement, & Legal Professionals

CobbleStone Software shares the agenda for its 2026 User Conference that will take place October 18-20, 2026.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the agenda for its 2026 User Conference, which will take place October 18-20, 2026 for contract, procurement, and legal professionals

The conference will kick off with an evening reception – an elegant evening of connection and conversation where attendees can enjoy hors d'oeuvres, a full bar offering with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and live entertainment.

CobbleStone Software shares the agenda for its 2026 User Conference that will take place October 18-20, 2026.

The following sessions include explorations of exciting contract lifecycle management (CLM) and procurement topics, such as:

Agentic AI for contracts (surgical redlining, auto-obligations, negotiation playbooks, and more)

Workflow agents, for beginners to advanced users.

Field and data configuration management.

Real time CLM dashboards and reporting.

The latest UX and UI updates.

Third-party CLM integrations and tech stack strategy.

Vendor onboarding, compliance, and risk.

Purchase order and spend intelligence.

CLM in highly regulated industries.

Electronic signatures and document collaboration.

Procurement & eSourcing.

Product roadmap & innovations.

& more!

In addition to these information- and strategy-packed sessions, there will be an exciting keynote speech from Christophe Fox (Mentalist & Magician), a partner session, a CLE session presented by Brian S. Quinn, Esq. of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, and much more.

This action-packed agenda holds space for some of the most pressing challenges and in-demand tools in contract management, procurement, and legal ops of today. Those seeking a better outlook for anything contract-related can benefit significantly from expert-led guidance and networking that this event has to offer.

Click here to review the full agenda and register for the User Conference.

"We at CobbleStone feel that the User Conference agenda offers something for everyone – those managing the contract lifecycle, those managing the reporting side of things, those in charge of data management, procurement professionals, and many others." said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We are proud of our clients, partners, potential clients, CobbleStone experts, guest speakers, and sponsors for coming together to celebrate contracts, the people who manage them, and the excellent achievements that result."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software