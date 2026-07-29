CobbleStone® Announces Legaltech Hub Demo Dozen Day Demonstration

CobbleStone Software announces 15-minute live demo at Legaltech Hub's Demo Dozen Day.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce its 15-minute live demo at Legaltech Hub's Demo Dozen Day. CobbleStone's demo will take place August 4th, 2026 10:35 AM – 10:50 AM ET.

CobbleStone Software announces 15-minute live demo at Legaltech Hub’s Demo Dozen Day.

Contracts can either slow you down or empower your legal operations. Whether your organization is bogged down or supercharged by contracts depends on how you manage them. If your organization manages contracts with disjointed spreadsheets, sporadic emails, and shared drives, your teams are bound to miss important obligations and deadlines, experience delayed approvals, and remain entirely unequipped to find contracts and spot contract trends effectively.

Conversely, CobbleStone Contract Insight® AI-powered and agentic CLM software helps legal and procurement teams simplify contract management, automate processes, stay on top of key dates and milestones, and gain greater visibility across the entire contract lifecycle – from intakes/requests to renewals.

In this demo, you can discover practical tools for managing contracts more efficiently, reducing risk, and keeping critical agreements on track – all in one centralized platform.

Click here to learn more and sign up!

"Lost contracts, missed deadlines, broken rules, and human error can destroy an organization's momentum," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We are eager to use our Legaltech Hub Demo Dozen Day showcase to show organizations how they can quickly boost productivity, process simplicity, counterparty relationships, cost savings, and more with AI-powered CLM software."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software