CobbleStone Announces Upcoming Webinar With WSIPC Cooperative Purchasing On Enhancing Education Agreements

CobbleStone Software and WSIPC are hosting an exclusive joint webinar tailored specifically for those in the K-12 education community looking to improve their contract management processes July 23rd, 2026 at 1:00PM – 1:30PM.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce an upcoming collaborative webinar with WSIPC Cooperative Purchasing, titled: Enhancing Education Agreements with CobbleStone Software & WSIPC Cooperative Purchasing. The experience is tailored specifically for K-12 education professionals who manage a high volume of vendor agreements, compliance mandates, and educational service contracts. It will take place July 23rd, 2026 at 1:00PM – 1:30PM.

CobbleStone Software and WSIPC are hosting an exclusive joint webinar tailored specifically for those in the K-12 education community looking to improve their contract management processes July 23rd, 2026 at 1:00PM – 1:30PM.

The highly voluminous and complex contract management process that education-sector professionals face can feel like a balancing act. When contract management stalls, a domino effect occurs, with school budgets and on-the-ground classroom resources being at risk of toppling – resulting in myriad deleterious downstream effects for system systems, teachers, and students.

Luckily, K-12 organizations can rest assured that there is a solution to prevent such headaches: contract lifecycle management tools.

Professionals are encouraged to join Alex Carraro (Account Manager at CobbleStone Software) and Cynthia Gefeller (Contract Administrator at WSIPC) as they tackle education tech contracting solutions that power the sector, with industry-tailored CLM functionality that includes:

Generative AI functionality (chatbot, risk insights, contract sentiment analysis)

AI-powered agentic redlining, negotiation playbooks, and auto-obligation tracking and task creation.

A searchable, reportable contract repository.

Flexible workflow agents and task alerts.

Compliance guardrails and monitoring tools.

Various system integrations.

Click here to register for the webinar and learn more.

"K-12 education leaders shape the minds of the irreplaceable young people that will go on to shape the workforce," said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"By empowering the sector's legal, procurement, and administrative teams with the tools they need to uphold a strong foundation and strategy for K-12 education, we are honored to play a crucial role in a mission to build a more prepared, knowledgeable, and capable populace."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software