CobbleStone Announces Upcoming LinkedIn Live: Pharma Contracts Made Simple

CobbleStone Software is hosting a LinkedIn Live event to help pharma, biotech, and life sciences teams better manage their contract lifecycles. The 15-minute demo event will take place July 29th, 2026, at 2:00 PM (ET).

PRINCETON, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce an upcoming 15-minute LinkedIn Live event titled "Pharma Contracts Made Simple: Collaborate, Review, and Stay Compliant." The event is designed to help pharma, biotech, and life sciences teams better manage their contract lifecycles and compliance from requests/intake to renewal. It will take place July 29th, 2026, at 2:00 PM (ET).

CobbleStone Software is hosting a LinkedIn Live event to help pharma, biotech, and life sciences teams better manage their contract lifecycles. The 15-minute demo event will take place July 29th, 2026, at 2:00 PM (ET).

In pharma, biotech, and life sciences, precision is a requirement. This applies to contract lifecycle management as well. However, with manual methods, this accuracy and efficiency is far out of reach. Contracts are scattered across inboxes, spreadsheets, shared drives, and legacy systems. It is difficult to manage important and highly structured data, stringent regulatory frameworks (such as FDA, EMA, HIPAA, HITRUST, and others), decentralized contract repositories (causing lack of visibility, searchability, and obligation task management), and siloed systems.

Thankfully, these difficulties and many others can be eliminated with contract lifecycle management software.

This 15-minute demo will focus on CobbleStone's Collaborative Online Document Editor and how it enables seamless, real-time contract review across departments – keeping legal, clinical, and compliance teams aligned. Additionally, attendees will get a look at how CobbleStone's VISDOM® AI can flag critical pharma provisions and compliance risks during the contract review process.

This combination of contract authoring, negotiation, and review automation and compliance and risk visibility provides the ultimate toolbelt for better pharma, biotech, and life sciences CLM – and it's just the start of all users can do!

Click here to register for the LinkedIn Live and learn more.

"Pharma, biotech, and life sciences organizations are hungry for a more centralized, visible, regulated, and automated solution for the contract challenges of the day" said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"With the ability to author, edit, and collaborate on contracts faster and through an AI-powered lens – coupled with compliance and risk management tools that significantly assist with keeping things above board – these organizations can focus on what matters: leading revolutionary medical and scientific advances."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

SOURCE CobbleStone Software