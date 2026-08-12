CobbleStone® Announces Collaborative Webinar With The Success Partner On Alignment of Legal, Security, & AI

CobbleStone Software announces a collaborative webinar with The Success Partner on the invisible contract risk stack.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce its collaborative webinar with The Success Partner, titled "The Invisible Contract Risk Stack: Why Legal, Security, and AI Must Finally Align," which will take place August 19th, 2026, 1:00 PM ET.

CobbleStone Software announces a collaborative webinar with The Success Partner on the invisible contract risk stack.

Fast-paced business demands are causing businesses to embrace artificial intelligence, but this adoption can be inconsistent. The result? Legal, procurement, security, and IT teams are operating in isolated silos – preventing a unified approach to managing regulatory compliance, data protection, governance, and risk assessment. This fragmentation can create blind spots where critical legal liabilities and security vulnerabilities slip through the cracks unnoticed.

Allowing cross-departmental silos to persist while implementing AI technologies is a disaster waiting to happen. Operational friction. Costly compliance violations. Severe legal exposure. Without a collaborative strategy, mismatched priorities across teams slow down contract lifecycles and trigger costly friction between innovation goals and security guardrails. Worst of all, rushing into automated contract tools without unification leaves organizations vulnerable to catastrophic data privacy leaks and unvetted vendor liabilities – which can subsequently lead to regulatory penalties that ravage institutional trust.

In the interest of bridging these operational gaps, CobbleStone Software and The Success Partner are hosting a thought leadership webinar designed to break down silos and establish an integrated, AI-ready contract risk management strategy. The session takes contract, security, procurement, and legal professionals and equips them with actionable, cross-functional alignment strategies and robust governance frameworks.

By attending, teams gain best practices needed to orchestrate responsible AI adoption, protect sensitive corporate data, enhance security, and turn contract management into a collaborative and highly efficient operation.

Click here to learn more and sign up!

"Contract artificial intelligence is capable of positively transforming contract management, risk management, and security across departments, but it has a dark side – capable of derailing teams, compromising security, and increasing risks and non-compliance," said Matthew Friebis, CIO of CobbleStone Software.

"This webinar is designed to help legal, procurement, IT, and security embrace the bright side of AI rather than suffer from its harmful potential consequences."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software