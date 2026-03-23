CobbleStone® Announces Live Webinar On Modern Contract Collaboration Powered by Contract Intelligence

Preview: Join this free webinar to discover how real‑time editing and contract intelligence can transform the way your team drafts, collaborates, and finalizes agreements.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, has announced open registration for its upcoming virtual webinar, "Modern Contract Collaboration: Real‑Time Editing Powered by Contract Intelligence," scheduled for March 31, 2026, from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM ET.

Join this free webinar to discover how real‑time editing and contract intelligence can transform the way your team drafts, collaborates, and finalizes agreements.

This live online session will explore how organizations can transform their drafting and negotiation process through real-time collaboration, modern editing tools, and intelligent contract insights. With contract teams increasingly pressured to move faster while maintaining accuracy and governance, CobbleStone will demonstrate how modern online collaboration paired with contract intelligence solves workflow bottlenecks and improves decision‑making.

Participants will also see how agentic AI chatbots, purpose‑built for contract management, enhance drafting with clause generation, proactive risk identification, and intelligent suggestions directly within the editing interface.

Attendees will gain practical insights into:

Real‑time contract drafting and negotiation in a modern online workspace.

AI‑powered clause generation and risk identification.

Tools that reduce manual review time and prevent costly oversights.

Smart collaboration features that support accuracy, compliance, and control.

Event Details

Event: Modern Contract Collaboration: Real‑Time Editing Powered by Contract Intelligence

Date: March 31, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual (Live Online)

Registration: Click here.

"Teams today can't afford slow, disconnected contract processes," said Michael Gormley, CLM Software Expert at CobbleStone Software.

"This webinar shows how intelligent, real-time contract collaboration empowers teams to negotiate faster while keeping governance intact."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software