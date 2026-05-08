CobbleStone® Announces Masterclass, One Week Away: AI-Powered Contract Workflow Orchestration & Digital Mastery

PRINCETON, N.J., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software is hosting a live masterclass on May 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM ET that will promote the benefits of a strategy built on actionable AI insights and digital mastery of contract lifecycle management (CLM) software.

CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce its upcoming live masterclass is one week away. The session will be held on May 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM ET.

CobbleStone Software is hosting a live masterclass on May 15, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM ET that will promote the benefits of a strategy built on actionable AI insights and digital mastery of contract lifecycle management (CLM) software.

As organizations seek ease-of-use, increased compliance, and improved cross-functional alignment, many teams are turning to agentic CLM - systems that provide dynamic decision support to assist with tasks, intelligently guide workflow orchestration, and accelerate velocity-first legal outcomes.

CobbleStone's masterclass will demonstrate how these new agentic guidance capabilities, alongside AI‑powered agents, surgical auto-redlining, and centralized workflows, enable organizations to modernize contracting at scale.

Attendees will explore how CobbleStone's agentic CLM tools support teams by:

Automating contract creation, routing, and approvals with intelligent, agentic workflows.

Providing AI driven auto-redlining, contract sentiment perspectives, and risk insights.

Centralizing documents, data, and communication for comprehensive lifecycle visibility.

Helping legal, procurement, sales, and compliance teams stay aligned and audit ready.

The event is ideal for professionals in legal, procurement, contract administration, compliance, and operations seeking to elevate their organizational workflows with modern, intelligent contract management technology. All registrants will receive access to the live training as well as the on demand recording.

Masterclass Details

Date: May 15, 2026 (One Week Away)

May 15, 2026 (One Week Away) Time: 9:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET

9:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET Registration: Click here to register.

"As contract professionals of all kinds manage an ever-increasing number of contracts and counterparties, the need for a user-friendly and modern solution becomes clear," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

Answering the call, this masterclass shows attendees how agentic, AI‑enhanced CLM technology can semi-autonomously support and guide teams - enabling faster, smarter, and more controlled contracting."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected]

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight®– expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software