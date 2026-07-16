CobbleStone Announces Upcoming CLE Session Addressing Attorney Stress, Burnout, and Mental Health Challenges

CobbleStone Software invites legal professionals to attend an informative Continuing Legal Education (CLE) session focused on recognizing, understanding, and addressing the growing mental health and wellness challenges facing today's legal community.

CobbleStone Software invites legal professionals to attend an informative Continuing Legal Education (CLE) session focused on recognizing, understanding, and addressing the growing mental health and wellness challenges facing today's legal community.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce an upcoming CLE program, "Distressed Lawyers – An Occupational Hazard?", featuring Brian S. Quinn, Esquire, Education and Outreach Coordinator for Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers of Pennsylvania, Inc. The session will take place at the 2026 User Conference in Nashville, TN, and will provide legal professionals with valuable insights into attorney well-being, burnout prevention, substance use concerns, and available support resources within the legal industry.

In today's demanding professional environment, stress has become increasingly common among attorneys and legal staff. Long hours, heavy workloads, evolving client expectations, and the pressures of maintaining professional excellence can contribute to significant mental and emotional strain. While stress may be an expected aspect of legal practice, prolonged exposure can lead to burnout and other serious wellness concerns.

Recent studies continue to highlight troubling trends regarding alcoholism, addiction, anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders within the legal profession. As awareness grows, so does the need for education, early intervention, and practical strategies that support healthier and more sustainable legal careers.

During this CLE presentation, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the unique stressors attorneys face and learn how to recognize warning signs before they develop into more serious challenges. The session will also explore available support systems and wellness resources designed specifically for members of the legal community.

Key discussion topics include:

Understanding stress, anxiety, and burnout in the legal profession.

Recognizing signs of mental health and substance use disorders.

Exploring the impact of chronic stress on personal and professional well-being.

Learning about available lawyer assistance programs and support resources.

Promoting a healthier, more resilient legal workplace culture.

Click here to learn about CLE requirements and eligibility and/or register for the conference.

"The legal profession faces unique challenges that can significantly impact mental health and overall well-being," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"By increasing awareness and encouraging attorneys to seek support when needed, we can help foster healthier careers, stronger organizations, and a more resilient legal community."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software