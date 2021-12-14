Cobblestone Auto Spa Acquires Living Water Express Car Wash, Expands Footprint in Colorado

Founded in 1997, Cobblestone successfully entered the Colorado market in 2020 and already operates 18 locations across Denver. With 15 further sites under construction or in development, the total number of locations will increase to 33.

Cobblestone already has 35 locations open in the Phoenix, Arizona market, with 12 more slated for 2022 onwards, bringing its total Phoenix footprint to 47 locations.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming the Living Water team to Cobblestone's growing portfolio and providing even more convenient premium car wash services and employment opportunities to Denver's community," said Tuck Bettin, CEO, Cobblestone Auto Spa. "As we continue to look for opportunities to expand Cobblestone as one of the fastest growing car washes in both Denver and Phoenix, the addition of these locations and development of even more will ensure our customers experience the ultimate care for their vehicles."

The car wash sites are located at:

6646 S Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton, CO 80123

857 S Havana St, Aurora, CO 80012

6875 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122

725 E 144th Ave., Thornton, CO 80023

130 S Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226

5651 County Line Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

23060 E Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora, CO 80016

Cobblestone Auto Spa

Cobblestone is Arizona's and Colorado's premier car care destination, offering multiple different services including car washing (full service and express), oil changes and detailing.

With 35 Arizona and 18 Colorado locations, Cobblestone has been providing top-tier quality for more than 24 years. The company prides itself on providing unparalleled service, products and customer experience, all at competitive prices and a quick, efficient pace.

Cobblestone annually donates approx. $350,000 to over 140 charitable organizations and is dedicated to supporting local communities, non-profit organizations and local businesses, such as Phoenix Children's Hospital, first responders, law enforcement, veteran's organizations and teachers.

